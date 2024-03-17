Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 will air on AT-X in Japan on Wednesday, March 20, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The Event Selection Exam became yet another test that had the fans on the edge of their seats, waiting impatiently for the final results that would decide the fate of each class and their leaders. Disappointingly, the result came as a shocker, not what one would have expected.

However, it was relieving to see Sakayanagi calling a truce with Kiyotaka, putting an end to their rivalry. Since the beginning, Sakayanagi admired Kiyotaka and wanted to beat him, given the promise she made to her father. Now, as the third installment reaches its penultimate episode, the eagerness to learn what unfolds next is heightening to an extreme.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 release date and time

As mentioned above, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 will be released this Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 6:00 am PT. Given the usual delay, the episode will arrive 30 minutes later from its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, March 20, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, March 21, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll exclusively. Fans globally can even binge the first two seasons of the anime and the preceding episodes of Season 3 on the platform in both English-subbed and dubbed formats. Netflix and DisneyPlus have also included the series in their expansive libraries, but only for a handful of regions.

For those who can’t access Crunchyroll in Southeast Asia, due to the services being limited, Muse Communication’s YouTube channels have made Classroom of the Elite Season 3 available in their library.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11

After Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi had chosen their five picks, the exam began, with the first event being basketball. Class 1-C successfully secured victory with Sudou’s teamwork. Subsequently, they also managed to beat Class 1-A in typing and archery but had to accept defeat in math and English.

During the mental arithmetic event, Katsuragi bailed on helping Kiyotaka and his class as Sakayangi threatened him that if he betrayed her, she would expel one of the brightest students from their class. After losing the mental arithmetic event to Class 1-A, Class 1-C was left with one event to either wing big or lose it all.

The last event was chess, in which Suzune competed with Hashimoto, and surprisingly, they both were beginners. A brief flashback of Arisu saw her surprising visit to the White Room facility, where she saw Kiyotaka for the first time, who was deemed to be the prodigy of the program. Arisu promised her father that she would never let a lab-made genius beat a natural genius.

Back to the present, Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi entered the battlefield by commanding each and every move to Suzune and Hashimoto, changing the pace of the game to a whole new level. In the end, Kiyotaka lost the fight, resulting in Class 1-C losing to Class 1-A. It was later revealed that Tsukishiro interfered with the instruction that Kiyotaka gave to Suzune.

Kiyotaka was aware of this but decided to accept defeat as he didn’t want others to learn about his personal battles. Later, Sakayanagi and Kiyotaka had a one-on-one match in chess, in which Kiyotaka won. Sakayanagi revealed she admired his intellect and proclaimed she accepted him as the real deal. She also wanted him to understand the warmth of human touch by holding his hand.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 (speculative)

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 will shed light on the aftermath of the Event Selection Exam, where the fate of the losing classes will be explored. The episode will also reveal the result of who emerged as the victorious between Class 1-B and Class 1-D. As the penultimate installment of the third season, episode 12 will set the stage for the grand finale that will see the end of the 1st-year arc.

