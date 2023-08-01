Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 will be quite interesting even if the show does not pack the same amount of action that the previous episode did. As viewers know, Geto Suguru and Gojo Satoru were the closest of friends back in school, but they switched paths and became mortal enemies. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 will focus on the shift in Geto’s perspective, which fans can watch on Thursday, August 3.

The Gojo’s Past arc will most likely be concluded in the upcoming episode, and it will also introduce a new character to the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase. There are reportedly a ton of elements in the upcoming episode that fans can look forward to.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 will reportedly be focusing on Geto Suguru

Where to watch details

As stated earlier, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 will release on Thursday, August 3, at 11:56 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episodes on NBS/TBS among other local networks. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, Netflix will also be streaming the episode in select regions.

It is noteworthy to mention that both the aforementioned streaming platforms will not provide Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 for free, and fans must avail of their paid services to watch the latest episodes.

The release timings for various regions along with their corresponding time zones have been listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, August 3, 10:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, August 3, 1:00 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, August 3, 6:00 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, August 3, 7:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, August 3, 10:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Friday, August 4, 1:00 am

Australia Central Standard Time: Friday, August 4, 2:30 am

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5

The upcoming episode will start by adapting chapter 76, wherein a new character will be introduced, named Tsukumo Yuki, who's also a Special Grade sorcerer just like Geto Suguru and Gojo Suguru. However, her ideals do not align with the higher-ups at Jujutsu High.

An interesting conversation between her and Geto Suguru will spark certain thoughts in him. One might even say that these were the seeds that were sowed back when he was in Jujutsu High which led to him becoming a criminal. Geto hated being a shaman and wanted to kill every single person who didn’t utilize curse energy.

This genocidal plan of his was not approved by Gojo Satoru. During a mission, which will most likely be shown in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5, he will kill non-sorcerers and end up breaking the law. Geto Suguru will be branded as a criminal who would need to be executed on sight.

Gojo Satoru will manage to encounter Geto in Shinjuku after being branded as a criminal. The latter will challenge Gojo’s ideals. Just when it would look like that the two are about to engage in a fight, Gojo would stop since he can't hurt his best friend. The upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be quite interesting as it will explore the difference in the duo's ideals.

