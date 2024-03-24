Dandadan chapter 145 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sticking to its schedule, Dandadan chapter 145 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. The latest plot developments explored Zuma’s sudden feelings for Momo. However, the chapter was all about the two resuming their journey to the last ordeal.

The upcoming installment will extensively focus on Zuma and Momo’s last battle. It will see the duo come up with the most unique strategies, as defeating the final boss is the only one-way ticket home. The chapter is also likely to shed light on Okarun and others who are on their way to rescue Momo from the diorama.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Dandadan chapter 145 release timings for all regions

Due to the time difference, Dandadan chapter 145 will be released globally on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 7 am PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for all regions with their corresponding timezones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 25, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, March 25, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, March 25, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 25, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, March 25, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Monday, March 25, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 145

Dandadan chapter 145 and all the latest installments of the manga will be available on MangaPlus, Viz Media, and Shueisha, the three acclaimed manga reading websites worldwide.

Fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus can also enjoy the manga on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the most popular digital libraries offering a wide array of manga series for readers on the go.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 144

After waking up from her deep slumber, Momo realized she hadn’t switched with Zuma, who passed out in the hallway. Momo was utterly disappointed with herself and felt guilty for sleeping. She apologized to Zuma continuously, but he didn’t mind sleeping in the hallway and told her it was not a big deal.

Before resuming their journey, Momo and Zuma checked on their powers to see if they had recovered yet. Momo was extremely happy to find that her spiritual energy was restored. While checking on his abilities, Zuma also discovered that he could now access his two umbrellas, his weapons that he could access once he activated his powers.

Zuma revealed to Momo that once he used an umbrella, it would take him some time to recover it. All of a sudden, Zuma opened one of his umbrellas after the rain began to protect Momo from getting sick. However, the latter didn’t appreciate the former’s efforts, given that he was now down to one umbrella, putting them in a pickle just moments before their battle with the final boss.

After making it to the final boss’ location, the duo was shellshocked to see that they had to defeat not just one entity but a huge army. Momo and Zuma had to eliminate a large number of humanoid soldiers, two wyverns, and five behemoths before they could reach and destroy the crystal inside the castle, which the army was protecting.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 145 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 145 will likely focus on the duo working on their best strategies by reviewing the capabilities they acquired from the previous stages. However, Zuma is still in a tight spot, as he now has only one umbrella left, and using it will deplete his spiritual energy. The chapter is also expected to see Okarun and others coming to Zuma and Momo’s rescue.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2024 progresses.