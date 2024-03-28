Dandadan chapter 146 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sticking to the schedule, Dandadan chapter 146 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan.

The latest plot developments have led Zuma and Momo to the final round, which has abruptly instilled fear in them. Unlike before, when they only had to fight one boss character, in the final round, they are up against an army.

Regardless of the precarious situation the duo are in, Zuma and Momo turn out to be one of the most hilarious pairs in the series so far. Despite continuing as a gang of airheads, the duo have synchronized their strategies in perfect coordination, making the fans hopeful of their victory. Read on to learn more about Dandadan chapter 146.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Dandadan chapter 146 release timings for all regions and where to read

Expand Tweet

Due to the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 146 will be released globally on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the next chapter for all regions with the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, April 1, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, April 1, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, April 1, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 1, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, April 1, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Monday, April 1, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday, April 2, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 146?

Dandadan chapter 146 and all the latest chapters of the manga will be available on MangaPlus, Viz Media and Shueisha, the three acclaimed manga reading websites worldwide.

Fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus can read the manga on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the popular digital libraries offering an ocean of manga series to readers on the go.

Also read: Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan announces an anime adaptation

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 145

Expand Tweet

Just when Zuma and Momo were beginning to lose faith, a magical scroll appeared, stating that the duo would get three chances to build their own army.

The duo was given three dice: the yellow one was a multiple of a hundred, the red one was a multiple of 10, and the blue one was a multiple of one. All of a sudden, Momo decided to try her luck by proclaiming that she could take care of that.

While Zuma insisted that she should start with the blue one, Momo wanted to try her luck with the white one, which was the most valuable of the three dice. Surprisingly, Momo got a perfect six, as she used her powers, which resulted in a foul, but they didn’t get anything from the yellow dice. Zuma was enraged and wanted Momo to stand down.

However, Momo didn’t listen and threw the red dice, only to land on one, further infuriating Zuma. Finally, the latter got his chance to roll the last dice, and it embarrassingly landed on two, which caused the former to mock him.

After rolling all three dice, they got an army of 210 troops, which Zuma and Momo had to divide into four categories: Knight, Archer, Mage and Warrior. After equally distributing the roles, the two advanced with their troops, Momo realized that she and Zuma might have a chance with a proper strategy.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 146 (speculative)?

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 146 will see whether Momo and Zuma could withstand the enormous army to win the final round.

As they have yet to face the behemoths and wyverns, the fate of the duo hangs in the balance, as despite their perfect strategy, the last ordeal seems like an impossible task.

However, given that the pair had been thriving through each round in the diorama, it can be anticipated that they could win this game.

Read More:

Dandadan anime production staff confirmed

Why you should read the Dandadan manga before the anime releases

Chainsaw Man and Dandadan anime comparison starts an online war on X

8 Science Saru anime you should watch before Dandadan anime

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.