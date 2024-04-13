Dandadan chapter 148 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sticking to the schedule, Dandadan chapter 148 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, April 15, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, the upcoming chapter will not only decide the fate of the magical realm within the diorama but everyone who is stuck inside it.

As anticipated, Momo and Zuma tipped the scales of the battle in a flash without doing anything out of the ordinary. The duo almost gave up with the massive difference in the troops, where the enemy had tenfold of all mages, warriors, knights, and also dragons and behemoths, making the challenge a difficult ordeal to pass through.

However, Dandadan’s latest chapter has proved that a group of hard-boiled and frustrated delinquents can go against monsters because fighting is the only thing they live for. Unfortunately, Momo and Zuma’s one-way ticket home was more than just destroying the crystal as Okarun, who arrived at the last minute, tried to stop them both from completing their task.

Dandadan chapter 148 release timings for all regions and where to read

Due to the general time difference, Dandadan chapter 148 will be released worldwide on Monday, April 14, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming chapter for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, April 15, 2024 7 am Central Time Monday, April 15, 2024 9 am Eastern Time Monday, April 15, 2024 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 15, 2024 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, April 15, 2024 8:30 pm Central European Time Monday, April 15, 2024 4 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday, April 16, 2024 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 148

Dandadan chapter 148 will be available on Viz Media, MangaPlus, and Shueisha, the three renowned manga reading websites globally. Fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga series can even read the Dandadan on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the popular digital libraries offering an ocean of manga series to readers on the go, including Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and more.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 147

Dandadan chapter 147 picked up from where it left off in the previous installment. With the enemy force pushing too hard, including the behemoths and dragons also making their move, Momo and Zuma ended up in a precarious situation where all they could do was hold their ground. As Momo was almost going to be crushed by a behemoth, a bike came down, crashing into the creature.

Zuma and Momo were surprised to see that all the rival delinquent groups of Renjaku High School and his own followers came rushing to their aid, relieving them of their worries. Momo tried to make the delinquents choose their position, but given they wouldn’t listen, Zuma told her to let them be, proclaiming they were used to getting in fights.

Leaving everything besides, Zuma and Momo rushed to the enemy’s castle and were stunned to see that the world inside was completely different. After finding the crystal that they were supposed to destroy, Momo was surprised to find talismans on it. As Zuma didn’t want to waste any more time, he sliced the artifact into two halves. Surprisingly, Okarun arrived alongside Turbo Granny, shouting, “don’t break it!”

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 148 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 148 will explore What Okarun has learned from Turbo Granny about the cursed diorama. Given there is a reason why Okarun didn’t want Zuma and Momo to destroy the crystal, it can be presumed that this is not their one-way ticket home. Okarun also shouted Run Away! after telling them not to break it, which could mean that the artifact would detonate once broken.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.