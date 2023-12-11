Dark Gathering stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

As Jump Festa 2024 is right around the corner, the anime community is hyped and eagerly looking forward to updates on their favorite anime and manga to be unveiled at the upcoming convention. The lineup this year is packed with a bunch of exciting new series that have won over the community and are rapidly gaining popularity, and Dark Gathering is one of them.

The recently debuted anime, written and illustrated by mangaka Kenichi Kondo, has garnered praise from the community for its intriguing narrative. As such, excitement is building among both the newly formed anime fanbase and the original manga fans, who are eagerly awaiting more news about the series at the Jump Festa 2024 stage.

Dark Gathering takes the stage at Jump Festa 2024

As per the Jump official website, Jump Festa 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023. This year's convention features three main stages – Super Stage Red, Super Stage Blue, and Jump Studio Stage.

The Dark Gathering event at Jump Festa 2024 is set to take place on the Jump Studio Stage on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 15:30 to 16:00 JST (3.30 pm - 4:00 pm).

The timing of the Dark Gathering stage coincides with other stage events, such as, Chainsaw Man on the Super Red Stage and Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions on the Super Blue Stage.

When and where to stream?

A scene from the anime (Image via studio OLM)

Fans attending the Jump Festa 2024 convention will experience the events in real-time. However, for global and local fans unable to attend in person, there's the option to watch the show’s live stream on the Jump Festa official website or their official YouTube channel.

The live stream includes subtitles for the global audience, ensuring that fans understand all the event details as they unfold.

Given that the original schedule is based on Japanese Standard Time, the event timings of Jump Festa 2024 will vary worldwide. The timings for this stage in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10:30 pm Saturday December 16 Central Daylight Time 12:30 am Sunday December 17 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am Sunday December 17 Greenwich Mean Time 6:30 am Sunday December 17 Central European Summer Time 7:30 am Sunday December 17 Indian Standard Time 12:00 pm Sunday December 17 Philippine Standard Time 2:30 pm Sunday December 17 Australian Central Standard Time 4:00 pm Sunday December 17

What to expect from the upcoming Dark Gathering event and anime production?

The anime cover image (Image via studio OLM)

The ongoing season one of the horror genre anime is nearing its conclusion, with the final episode soon to premiere. As per the information revealed by the Jump official website, the Dark Gathering stage will provide a recap of the events of the TV anime series. The event is also set to offer insights and reveal highlights regarding the final episode of the anime.

According to the official website, the event stage is scheduled to be hosted by a select group of talented voice actors from the show. The lineup features Yuu Sasahara (the voice behind Yayoi Hōzuki), Nobunaga Shimazaki (the voice behind Gentōga Keitarō), and Rina Kawaguchi (the voice behind Ai Kamiyo).

Final thoughts

As the first season of this summer 2023 anime approaches its end, viewers must bid farewell to Yayoi, Keitarō, and Houzuki Eiko, and their dangerous yet intriguing adventures with the spirits. Fans of the show are now holding onto hope, eagerly anticipating any news about the potential announcement of a second season at the Jump Festa 2024 stage.

Unfortunately for fans of the anime adaptation, the officially released information didn’t include any mention of a potential announcement for a second season. Based on this, it can be inferred that news regarding a Dark Gathering season 2 is unlikely to be announced anytime soon.

