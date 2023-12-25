Delicious in Dungeon episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon has generated considerable anticipation as an anime adaptation of Ryoko Kui's manga. The series is scheduled to make its debut on January 4, 2024, airing on Tokyo MX and various other networks. Additionally, Netflix is set to simultaneously dub and stream the series globally on a weekly basis, starting on the same day.

The narrative revolves around the exploits of Laios, Marcille, and Chilchuck as they embark on a perilous journey into a cursed subterranean realm to rescue their comrade, all while showcasing their culinary skills throughout the adventure.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 1 release date

The much-anticipated anime series is set to premiere on January 4, 2024. It will first air on Tokyo MX and various networks in Japan. Fans will be thrilled to know that Netflix will simultaneously dub and stream the series every week starting from the same day. Delicious in Dungeon will run for two cours (quarters of the year) concluding in June.

For those residing outside of Japan, Netflix has acquired the licensing rights for the anime series and will make it available for streaming worldwide. As a platform for anime distribution, Netflix ensures that fans all over the world can enjoy a diverse range of titles. Like other successful anime series on the platform, viewers can look forward to weekly episodes of Delicious in Dungeon.

The team behind Delicious in Dungeon anime

A still from the anime series (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon is being created by the skilled animators at Studio Trigger. Studio Trigger, known for their thrilling action series like Kill La Kill and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is exploring territory with this delightful fantasy show. Their previous work on the captivating Little Witch Academia demonstrates their ability to craft visually stunning anime. Toshio Li will be taking on the role of director for this anime.

The voice cast for the much-anticipated anime series has also been officially announced. The main voice actors include Kentarō Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, and Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck. These talented voice actors are certain to breathe life into the characters and bring depth to the storytelling.

Plot overview of the anime series

Delicious in Dungeon is a manga that draws inspiration from Ryōko Kuis's work. The narrative revolves around a group of adventurers in a fantasy world of Dungeons and Dragons. This brave party embarks on thrilling journeys into dungeons and labyrinths, not only for treasure but also to find food and supplies necessary to save their fallen comrade.

What sets this manga apart is its take on the pursuit of sustenance, endearing characters, and the laid-back atmosphere it creates. Fans can expect a blend of fantasy, comedy, and tempting culinary experiences as they accompany the memorable main characters on their captivating adventures.

Final thoughts

Delicious in Dungeon episode 1 (Image via Studio Trigger)

Episode 1 of the anime series is going to mesmerize viewers with its enchanting blend of fantasy and culinary wonders. As the release date draws near, fans can eagerly anticipate embarking on a journey alongside the group of adventurers.

Helmed by the renowned Studio Trigger and with a talented voice cast giving life to the characters, the anime adaptation guarantees to be a treat for both manga enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Don't forget to mark your calendars and get ready for the thrilling adventures and culinary wonders that lie ahead in the anime series.