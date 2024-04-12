Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 will be released at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The anime is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, with both subbed and dubbed versions being released at the same time. Although the pacing has been changing every episode, fans are expecting the anime to end around chapter 50.

Episode 15 mainly focused on establishing new plot points, like Laios having a talent for magic and elves being involved in the dark arts. The upcoming episode of the Delicious in Dungeon anime will see the long-awaited confrontation between Kabru, Shuro, and Laios' parties.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 release date and timings for all regions

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The manga that the series is being adapted from has ended its serialization with 97 chapters.

Episode 16 is set to become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 6:30 am, Thursday, April 18 Eastern Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, April 18 British Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, April 18 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Thursday, April 18 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 18 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Thursday, April 18 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Thursday, April 18

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 streaming details

Shuro as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will exclusively be available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 recap

Expand Tweet

Delicious in Dungeon episode 15 started with Laios and his party waking up only to find out that the dungeon floor they were on was changing its format. They quickly theorized that the mad sorcerer was doing all this to prevent them from leaving the dungeon. Later on, while continuing forward towards the surface, Laios and his party came across dryads and engaged in a fight against them.

Although the fight seemed to be in the party's favor at the start, it all changed after they defeated one dryad whose body released many spores, infecting Laios, Senshi, and Chilchuck with severe hay fever. However, Senshi was somehow able to defeat the dryads with Chilchuck's help.

Expand Tweet

After winning the fight, the party harvested the dryad's fruit, which turned out to be pumpkins with human faces. Later on, Marcille also healed everyone's hay fever and decided to teach Laios some magic since she wouldn't be able to help them alone.

Although Laios was initially reluctant to learn magic, Marcille insisted and taught him how to heal. Surprisingly, Laios was able to understand the principles of basic healing magic after a few lessons.

Moreover, he managed to heal some of Marcille's wounds to the point where the scabs fell off. Marcille, Chilchuck, and Senshi later went on to examine their surroundings, but they came across a Cockatrice, which could turn anyone it bit into a statue. Although the party was able to defeat it, Marcille got bitten and turned into a statue.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16: What to except?

Kabru as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Delicious in Dungeon episode 16 will finally have Kabru and Shuro's party confronting Laios' party. Although Falin mysteriously disappeared after the encounter with the sorcerer, episode 16 will reveal what actually happened to her.