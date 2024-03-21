Doctor Elise episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 12 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 9:30PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Elise now a target of political assassination, fans are more nervous than ever to learn what the titular doctor’s fate will be in the coming installment.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 12 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 12 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 12 release date and time

Prince Linden's life hangs in the balance heading into Doctor Elise episode 12 (Image via Maho Film)

Doctor Elise episode 12 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 12 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30AM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30AM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Doctor Elise episode 12 where to watch

Both Linden and Elise find themselves in mortal danger heading into Doctor Elise episode 12 (Image via Maho Film)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 11 recap

Doctor Elise episode 11 began with Elise’s Order of the Imperial Rose ceremony, which Prince Linden attended. She was also made a knight by King Minchester. Linden then got his father another drink, causing him to collapse and grab his chest after he chugged it. He coughed up blood as he fell also. Elise told someone to call for Viscount Ven, before diagnosing the King as having a heart attack due to his lack of pulse as Viscount Ven arrived.

She and Ven then worked to save the King’s life, which they did. However, he was showing signs of severe shock, prompting his being moved to a hospital. Whispers then began, with guards and the guests eventually suspecting Linden of poisoning the wine. Elise left the King’s side after he was set up in the hospital and leaving instructions. It was then revealed that most of the nobles in the Kingdom believed him poisoned, even with Elise claiming otherwise.

Mikhail then spoke, claiming his brother would be found guilty if the King’s treatment revealed no other cause. However, his allies were already working to ensure Linden’s guilt, seemingly without his knowledge. Elise then took time to herself out of frustration for not being able to find out the King’s illness. She then went to visit and update Linden. The episode ended with Elise being attacked by members of the noble’s faction, with her status left ambiguous in conclusion.

Doctor Elise episode 12 what to expect (speculative)

With the previous installment ending as Elise was attacked, Doctor Elise episode 12 should open up with an elaboration as to her exact status following this attack. More likely than not, she’ll be saved by Sir Vent, who will have been monitoring her at the King’s behest given the upcoming physician’s exam.

Likewise, episode 12 should see him finally accept her as a doctor and beg her to go to the King’s side in order to help nurse him back to health. With a carriage already being called for her, this should allow her to escape with her life. The rest of the episode will likely see her discover the King’s affliction and cure him, clearing Linden’s name and likely earning her the title of doctor in the process.

