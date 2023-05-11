Dragon Ball proves Goku's strongest trait is still no match for Saitama

Both Dragon Ball and One Punch Man are vastly different in terms of how the story is approached and how the characters are written. Despite having massive differences, there are two characters that are constantly compared by their respective fandoms. This is because of their ridiculously high power levels, endurance, and the sheer potential they possess in combat.

Goku and Saitama have been the topic of verse battles ever since this concept’s inception. When One Punch Man debuted, fans were intrigued about this mysterious Caped Baldy who could beat most fighters with just one punch. Goku has an incredible ability that makes him one of the strongest fighters in the Dragon Ball series. However, would that give him an edge over the Caped Baldy?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man’s Saitama could potentially beat Dragon Ball’s Goku despite his incredible combat skills

A trait that makes Goku a cut above the rest is his ability to adapt quickly in a fight. His incredible battle IQ allows him to assess any situation by processing the information and coming up with a counter to most attacks.

Goku makes it look effortless when in reality, adapting in a fight is one of the toughest things to do. This brought him a great deal of success in numerous fights, even against some of the toughest fighters known to the Dragon Ball fandom.

However, it will be hard for the Saiyan to beat the Caped Baldy. Anime fans worldwide would do anything for this fight to be animated by one of the official studios. This fight would drag on quite a bit because Saitama is someone who has infinite potential, and the manga also confirmed that he is constantly growing as a fighter.

While Goku’s current strength in the Dragon Ball series is far higher than what has been shown in the One Punch Man series, it is hard to ignore two important things that would lend Saitama the win.

First, Saitama has not shown his true potential in the series. His fighting skills were never tested; therefore, it is tough to determine Saitama’s power levels at the moment. The second important aspect that needs to be factored in is how the One Punch Man manga is written.

Dragon Ball is a serious shonen anime and manga series with a power scaling system attempting to use logic to differentiate characters’ power levels. On the other hand, One Punch Man is a typical gag manga series where logic takes a backseat, and comedy is a tool used to drive the plot forward. The very premise of this show goes against the formula of a typical shonen anime/manga series.

The protagonist in One Punch Man is so strong that he can beat anyone with just a punch. Saitama’s abilities are so vast that he was able to time travel and physically kick portals/hyperspace gates - something that isn’t even tangible. There is no reason or logic to the feats that have been shown in the manga so far.

Therefore, Goku’s ability to adapt during a fight might only take him so far. Ultimately, Saitama would emerge victorious simply because he is a gag character capable of beating the strongest villains with ease.

