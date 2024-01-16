Fans hope the accusation of Dandadan being a Boruto ripoff is "satire"

Dandadan and Boruto are two of the most popular shonen mangas of the new generation. Both series have their respective fanbases, which are rarely at odds with each other. However, a recent fan accusation on social media became a topic of controversy between the two fanbases, who hope that the accusation is nothing but 'satire'.

Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan series revolves around two teenagers exploring and dealing with the existence of aliens and spirits. On the other hand, the Boruto series is a continuation of the fan-favorite Naruto series, which focuses on the new generation of shinobi and continues the story of the older and established characters of the original series.

As evident, the two series are completely different from each other in both the premise and the character motivations. However, there was one particular fan on social media who seemed to disagree, as he called out Dandadan for being a 'Boruto ripoff'.

Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan faces criticism for supposedly copying Boruto

Expand Tweet

Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan took the manga industry by storm when it began serialization in 2021. The mangaka, who is affiliated with the popular Chainsaw Man series, delivered a fresh take on the paranormal genre with his captivating portrayal of Japanese spirits and aliens. It has become massively popular among fans in the past couple of years and has garnered worldwide praise for its gripping storyline, jaw-dropping action sequences, and emotionally resonant characters.

On the other hand, the Boruto series has generated an overall mixed response from the fanbase, who complained about the slow pacing, underwhelming storylines, and lack of emotional attachment to the characters. That said, it is not the opinion of the whole fanbase, as some people enjoy the series.

Expand Tweet

In a TikTok video that recently went viral on social media, a fan accused Dandadan of being a 'Boruto ripoff'. In the video, the fan stated that Evil Eye, a minor antagonist turned ally in Tatsu's popular series, had an extremely similar design to Momoshiki Otsutsuki. As such, he blamed the former for being a ripoff of the latter.

As pointed out by the fan, Evil Eye's face bears a striking resemblance to Momoshiki. However, similar character designs are fairly common in the animanga industry, as mangakas often take inspiration from other media.

The only similarity between Evil Eye and Momoshiki is that they are both destructive forces of nature who take over their host's body. However, that is a trope that's fairly common as well. As such, almost every other fan on social media rejects the notion of Dandadan being a ripoff, since the storyline, characters, and art style are completely different from Kishimoto's popular series.

Fans react to the comparison between Boruto and Dandadan

Fans dismiss the accusation of Dandadan being a ripoff (image via Sportskeeda)

The opinion that Yukinobu Tatsu's magnum opus is a ripoff has been mostly rejected by fans on social media, who share the opinion that the comparison is meaningless since both series are entirely different from each other.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several fans have bashed the creator of the video who made the accusation, calling him out for posting the controversial take. While some hoped that the accusation was nothing but satire, others went on to degrade the entire Boruto fandom.

At the end of the day, different opinions are a common sight on the internet. However, wrongfully bashing a series simply because of a similar character design might not be the right thing to do, as it is guaranteed to generate an overwhelming amount of negative responses from the particular fanbase.