Hell's Paradise stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Jump Festa 2024 will take place on December 16, 2023, and many series, such as One Piece, Bleach, Chainsaw Man, and many more, are likely to share some big news at the event. Amid this sea of anime hit series, Hell's Paradise might be on the fence after a controversial first season by MAPPA, but that very situation could spark some interesting news.

Yuji Kaku's manga ended back in January 2021 with a run of 13 volumes and a lot of critical acclaim, so the 2023 anime adaptation by MAPPA had a lot of hype. However, the reception was very substandard and somewhat disappointing, so Jump Festa 2024 could be the right place to make a statement with the second season and show that Hell's Paradise can live up to people's expectations.

Hell's Paradise stage at Jump Festa 2024 may show some new content of second season

Characters of Hell's Paradise (Image via MAPPA).

When it comes to Hell's Paradise and its appearance, the series will show up on Jump Festa 2024's Blue Stage, alongside the likes of Gintama, Dr. Stone, and Bleach. This is bound to take place on Sunday, December 17, from 9:30 a.m. JST to 10 a.m. JST. According to the information released, no other stage is going to be happening during this time, so the entire focus should be on this one.

As of right now, there isn't a lot of news surrounding Hell's Paradise and what its stage is going to be about, although most people assume it is going to feature a teaser for the second season. When the 13th and final episode of the first season aired a few months ago, there was a confirmation for a new one and now fans would expect some new content.

It's worth pointing out that the timing and release date for Jump Festa 2024 are set in Japanese time. For people interested in watching the event, here are some of the most prominent dates in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 pm Saturday December 16 Central Daylight Time 6:30 pm Saturday December 16 Eastern Daylight Time 7:30 pm Saturday December 16 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 am Sunday December 17 Central European Summer Time 1:30 am Sunday December 17 Indian Standard Time 6 am Sunday December 17 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am Sunday December 17 Australia Central Standard Time 10 am Sunday December 17

Hell's Paradise Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage streaming details

Gabimaru, the Hell's Paradise protagonist (Image via MAPPA).

The people who are currently living in Japan can go to the Jump Festa event by paying for a ticket and heading there. Of course, fans living outside of Japan don't really have access to this, so their best choice is to watch the event through Jump Festa's official YouTube channel or their website.

The good news is that the event is going to be streamed with subtitles, which is going to make the experience all the easier for fans who can't speak the language.

What to expect from Hell's Paradise Blue Stage at Jump Festa 2024?

It has been already confirmed that some of the series' most prominent voice actors, such as Chiaki Kobayashi (Gabimaru) and Yumiri Hanamori (Sagiri), are going to be part of the Jump Festa 2024 event. While it is still unclear what the Blue Stage has in store regarding the Hell's Paradise anime, most people are expecting something regarding the second season.

The first season did well for the project, but manga readers were expecting a lot more considering the quality of Kaku's story and MAPPA's track record with its series. Therefore, a lot of fans would like the fact that the advances for the second season show an improvement in the animation quality since that was the biggest deal-breaker for many.

