Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and other affiliated channels in Japan. However, most fans can catch the English-subtitled version of the episode on February 12.

The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! saw Minami invite Shiki and Sayuri to a Karaoke party along with her other friends. She also revealed that since Valentine's Day was coming, she would make chocolates for everyone.

However, things didn't go how she planned as she accidentally ruined her homemade chocolates. Nevertheless, both Shiki and Sayuri cheered her up, and the latter even gave her chocolates. Given how the episode ended, fans are now waiting for Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 to drop.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 is slated to release on February 13, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Japanese networks. Following its broadcast, international audiences will be able to watch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 12 9:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, February 12 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 12 12:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, February 12 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 12 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, February 12 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 12 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, February 13 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 13 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6

Minami and Shiki, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

After airing on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels in Japan, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for global audiences. Fans outside Japan can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, provided they have a monetary subscription to the platform.

Recap of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5 begins with Minami Fuyuki singing her favorite song at the Karaoke. It is revealed that she also invited Tsubasa Shiki and Sayuri Akino, along with her other friends to the party.

While chatting, she remembers that it's almost Valentine's Day. Minami excitedly says that she will make plenty of chocolates for everyone. Sayuri, on the other hand, reveals she hasn't made chocolates for anyone in her life. Rather, she spends her pocket money on her hobby (playing games).

Minami singing at the Karaoke (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

However, the thought of giving chocolates to her new friends, especially Shiki, excites her. Even while playing games at night, she thinks about Valentine's Day chocolates. As such, she goes to the supermarket the next day to buy the ingredients.

However, she finds Minami there, who has also come to buy chocolate ingredients. Being shy of revealing her true purpose of visit, Sayuri tells the gyaru girl that she has come to buy cosmetics. Eventually she does disclose that she wants to make chocolates. As such, the duo buys the ingredients together.

Minami spots Sayuri at the Supermarket (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Later at night, Sayuri contacts Minami to help her make chocolates. The blonde-haired girl guides her and reveals that she has made plenty of chocolates for her friends. At that moment, she accidentally spills soya sauce all over the chocolates.

As such, she comes to school the next day and gives everyone chocolates bought from stores. While this puts some of her friends off, Shiki realizes that something is wrong.

Sayuri and Minami, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Later, Minami Fuyuki breaks down in front of Shiki, who then plays her favorite song on Piano to cheer her up. Sayuri, who was standing outside the music room enters and gives both Minami and Shiki buddy chocolates. The episode ends with the trio eating chocolates to celebrate Valentine's Day.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6

Minami Fuyuki, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Considering the latest installment adapted Chapters 11, 12, 13 Part 1, 13 Part 2, and 14, from Kai Ikada's manga series, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 is expected to cover the next three or four chapters.

In other words, the episode will likely show Tsubasa Shiki and Sayuri going to Minami's house to study. Besides that, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 will also introduce a new "gal" into the story. As such, fans can stay hyped for the next episode of this rom-com series.

