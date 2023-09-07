Hoshizuku Telepath anime announces October release date

On Thursday, September 7, the Hoshizuku Telepath anime series announced its October 9, 2023, release date via the official Twitter account of its manga publication magazine. The series will serve as a television anime adaptation of Rasuko Okuma’s original manga series of the same name, which is serialized in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara magazine.

While the Japanese broadcast information has been fully confirmed, international streaming options for fans outside of Japan have not. Presumably, the Hoshizuku Telepath anime will be picked up by at least one streaming platform for international distribution, but this has been unconfirmed as of yet.

In any case, fans have a full staff and cast list for the highly anticipated Hoshikuzu Telepath anime, which is set to imminently premiere in the coming weeks. New prospective fans as well as long-time readers of Okuma’s original manga series are thus hoping to see a successful adaptation of the four-panel manga.

Hoshizuku Telepath anime set to premiere on October 9

Expand Tweet

The Hoshizuku Telepath anime is officially set to premiere in Japan on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 9 pm JST on the AT-X network. The series will then air on Tokyo MX one hour later, after which it will broadcast on other various networks. As mentioned above, there is currently no international streaming information available for the series yet.

Kaori is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi alongside being in charge of the series scripts with Natsuko Takahashi. Takahiro Sakai is designing the characters while also serving as chief animation director. Besides them, Miku Ito has performed the opening theme song Ten to Sen, which translates to “Points and Lines.” Meanwhile, SoundOrion performs the ending theme song Tentaizu, which means “Celestial Map.”

The series stars Yurie Funato as Umika Konohoshi, Seria Fukagawa as Yu Akeuchi, Moe Nagamuta as Haruno Takaragi, Shiki Aoki as Matataki Raimon, Natsumi Takamori as Emihara (Umika’s teacher), and Hina Yomiya as Honami Konohoshi (Umika’s younger sister).

Expand Tweet

As for plot of the Hoshizuku Telepath anime series, it will follow Umika, a shy girl who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. However, this changes when a transfer student named Yu suddenly appears one day, eventually revealed to be a self-professed alien. It’s also disclosed that she can read others’ feelings by touching her forehead to theirs.

The original four-panel manga series debuted in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, beginning regular serialization in July of that year. Houbunsha published the third compilation volume for the series in October 2022, and now, it will publish the fourth in Japan on September 27 of this year.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.