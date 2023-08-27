How to read the Bleach manga online? Official release reading methods, explored

Bleach is a curious manga series compared to the other members of the "Big Three" of Shonen, Naruto, and One Piece. While the recent Thousand-Year Blood War arc adaptation by Studio Pierrot has received a lot of well-deserved praise, the truth is that a good portion of the fandom has viewed the original anime run as not doing justice to Tite Kubo's manga and what the author was conveying.

Many fans have felt that using black and white, the sequences, and the little details such as Kubo's poems and little sketches at the start of each chapter gave the Bleach manga a bit more personality and a more unique feel than the anime. Therefore, fans who never gave the manga a chance or newcomers who arrived because of the new anime must look at the source material.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series.

Reading the Bleach manga online and other interesting details

Where to read the Bleach manga online and print options

It's no secret that this is one of the most popular and highest-selling manga series of all time, so new readers will not struggle with finding platforms to read the Bleach manga online. Especially considering the hype surrounding the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, the series has been propped up by Shonen Jump recently.

Some of the most obvious choices include Shonen Jump+ and the MangaPLUS apps, often used to consume manga. For the people who prefer reading manga with physical copies, Amazon is also the way to go because they have all the volumes, and readers could also get digital copies there.

The state of the Hell arc

The state of the Hell arc in Bleach is one of the biggest misconceptions in the anime community, mainly because there isn't a clear statement. However, it's important also to point out author Tite Kubo stated that the Hell arc is a one-shot, which he drew and wrote back in 2021, mainly to celebrate the series' twentieth anniversary since the first chapter came out.

The one-shot, showing the main cast as adults and with kids many years later, received a lot of positive praise, and people wanted more. Kubo has gone on record saying that he has a lot more material in mind and intends to publish it eventually, although he has also mentioned that he will not be pushed to do it.

This last part makes a lot of sense because Shonen Jump pressured Kubo during his original run in the manga, and he struggled massively with health issues. Manga authors are often treated harshly by these companies, and the Thousand-Year Blood War arc in the manga, for example, suffered because of that. The Hell arc one-shot can be read on the platforms above, and there is no information regarding when more material will come out.

Final thoughts

Bleach has become the very example of what a comeback is in the anime and manga industry. After years in the wilderness, the recent Thousand-Year Blood War arc anime adaptation by Pierrot has brought them back to the top, and many new fans are eager to consume the manga for the first time.

