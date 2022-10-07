Is the Black Clover Movie canon? Mangaka Yuki Tabata's explanation

Black Clover fans are elated as the first teaser for the movie has been officially unveiled by Netflix, as it is set to be released nationwide in Japan and on the streaming platform globally. The movie's title is set to be Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King and will feature an all-new character, former Wizard King, Konrad Leto.

The movie is set to be supervised by Yuki Tabata, as he will be responsible for the Original Work and Character Design. While the clip doesn't reveal much about the movie, it gives us a glimpse of what to expect from it. While fans are excited for it to be released soon, the question is, is the Black Clover movie canon?

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is not canon

No, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is not canon. Based on Mangaka Yuki Tabata's comments, it seems like the movie is set to be an anime original. He describes how the movie's story is one which may lead fans to wonder, "Why didn't you do this in the original (manga)?"

This could mean that the story may fit in with the manga timeline, however, it was not included in the same.

In Japan, there is no such term as canon, and instead they use the terms, anime original and manga adaptation. The same can be observed in Studio Pierrot's other anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episodes, as they are termed an anime canon, and not fillers. Similar to that, the Black Clover movie is also set to be an anime original.

This means that the story within the movie will be part of the anime's lore, however, it will not affect the plot from the manga. Essentially, the movie's story will be catered in such a way that it fits into the timeline, but does not cause any changes to the future of the manga or its adaptation.

What to expect from Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King?

Based on the premise provided by official sources, the Black Clover movie is set to feature the story of the Wizard King. Former Wizard King Konrad Leto has appeared again, as Asta and his friends will be pit into a series of flashy battles.

As seen in the teaser, the movie will introduce us to Konrad Leto, as he wants to bring about a change in the Clover Kingdom. The teaser also featured a mysterious crystalised sword with the Clover Kingdom symbol on it, which can only be considered significant to the story, based on the movie's title.

Other than that, not much has been revealed about Konrad, except that he was very much adored by the citizens of the Clover Kingdom.

As for the speculation, looking at the teaser, one may notice that Julius does not look like his usual self. He looks much brashier, and his outfit doesn't look the same as the one he wears as the Wizard King.

If one looks back at the anime, they may notice that the outfit in the teaser matches Julius' outfit as a Grey Deer squad member. This means that the movie will also feature Julius Novachrono's past. It could also show us how Julius and Konrad are connected, and what relationship they had prior to Julius becoming the Wizard King.

