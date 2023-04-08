Is My Hero Academia chapter 385 delayed? Latest series announcement confuses everyone

Following the official release of chapter 384, fans could hardly wait for the spoiler process of My Hero Academia chapter 385 to begin just days later. However, when the time finally came for spoilers to begin leaking, fans were met with an unfortunate announcement. The series was set to take a sudden one-week break due to “production issues.”

This was later corroborated by the official Twitter account for author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series, also citing production issues as the reason for the delay. The Twitter account also announced that My Hero Academia chapter 385 would be published in the subsequent issue, releasing on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Japan.

With the confusion surrounding this sudden delay, fans are both wondering exactly when the next issue will be released, as well as why series breaks seem so frequent as of late. Follow along as this article fully addresses these issues.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 delayed by a week due to “production issues,” Horikoshi allegedly not happy with chapter

As mentioned above, My Hero Academia chapter 385 is indeed delayed from its original release date. While the delay is thankfully only by one week, it’s nevertheless officially delayed as confirmed by the series’ official Twitter account. Thankfully, the official Twitter account has also confirmed the new release date for the issue as Monday, April 17, 2023, in Japan.

Most international readers will see the issue become available to read sometime during the day on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Fans can read the issue either via VIZ Media’s official website, the official MangaPLUS website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The first two are free services which lets readers view the first and latest three releases in a series. The third is a paid, subscription-based service which will let users read a series in its entirety.

While the delay only being one week is welcome news, My Hero Academia chapter 385’s delay is yet another which has occurred during the series’ final arc. A vast majority are likely due to Horikoshi trying to manage his own health issues, fans are speculating that some of the breaks are instead due to a lack of narrative planning on Horikoshi’s part.

ever @DabisPoleDance Seems to be some parts of this chapter that he needed to fix and was unable to do before it was printed… no health related comment this time thank goodness Seems to be some parts of this chapter that he needed to fix and was unable to do before it was printed… no health related comment this time thank goodness 🙏

This latest delay being attributed to “production issues” further supports this idea, as do rumors going around online regarding exactly why the chapter’s release was delayed. Per these rumors (which are wholly unconfirmed), it seems there was a “part of [the] chapter that [Horikoshi] needed to fix,” which he was “unable to do before it was printed.”

While it’s unclear what the exact nature of this problem is, whether artistic or literary, it’s nevertheless evident that Horikoshi didn’t like something about the issue after thinking about it. With this, yet again, fans are given further evidence to believe in theories that Horikoshi is running his series on a week-to-week basis with no specific, long-term narrative plan for the final arc ironed out.

