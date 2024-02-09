Is My Hero Academia chapter 414 delayed? Sudden break explained

My Hero Academia chapter 414 has been confirmed to be delayed from its original publication date of February 12 of this year. The sudden announcement caught many fans off guard, as there were no prior leaks or expectations regarding this situation. This unexpected news has sparked significant concern among fans regarding the well-being of the author of the series, Kohei Horikoshi.

This isn't the first time in the past year or so that Horikoshi has needed a break, and it is probable that My Hero Academia chapter 414 won't be the last time before the series concludes. A lot of fans are concerned about the mangaka's well-being, especially considering the multiple examples in the industry of authors being overworked, often leading to awful situations.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 is getting delayed due to author Kohei Horikoshi having health issues

Shonen Jump Magazine has confirmed that My Hero Academia chapter 414, which was set for publication on February 12, will be delayed until the next issue, which is bound to come out in a couple of weeks. This confirmation also came with the fact that the series' author, Kohei Horikoshi, is dealing with health issues at the moment, which is why he hasn't been able to complete the chapter.

This situation is not exclusive to My Hero Academia chapter 414 and has been going on for quite some time, with Horikoshi struggling with his health, which he has confirmed in recent months. These health conditions have been shown through his work, with some chapters clocking at seven pages and having other delays in the last year or so, which makes a lot of sense when considering the demands of his highly detailed art style.

Furthermore, this situation isn't new in the manga industry, as there are several examples of professionals being overworked and dealing with health issues. The death of Berserk author Kentaro Miura in 2021 was a significant wake-up call to a lot of people, reflecting the demanding nature of the manga industry and how it can take a huge toll on the authors who write and draw these memorable stories.

The next chapter should continue with the final battle (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 414 has been delayed but there is a very good chance that the manga will continue with the final battle, especially now with a clear idea of what is going to happen in that regard. The One For All vestiges have decided to attack Tomura Shigaraki from within by allowing him to absorb the Quirk, which could lead to a similar scenario to the Star and Stripe one but on a larger scale.

Another element that is bound to be covered is the one involving the characters of Deku and Shigaraki and the former's desire to "save" the latter. This aspect has been quite divisive in the fandom, with a lot of people claiming that author Kohei Horikoshi wants to redeem Shigaraki and that is something that a lot of fans believe he doesn't deserve when taking his actions into account.

Final thoughts

It has been confirmed that My Hero Academia chapter 414 has been delayed due to author Kohei Horikoshi experiencing health issues. This ongoing problem has been a running problem in recent months involving the manga. The news has left the fandom quite worried, especially considering the nature of the manga industry and how it takes a significant toll on authors' health.