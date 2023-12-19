JoJoLands chapter 11: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 11 is set to release on Thursday, January 18, 2024 JST. With Jodio and co’s attacker having fully revealed themselves and successfully stolen the Lava Rock, their main focus is likely defeating their enemy and regaining possession of the object. Likewise, fans are desperate to find out exactly how the battle concludes, and in whose favor it ends.

However, with Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization still having no free online reading availability, JoJoLands chapter 11 may be difficult to find for international fans. While this is a speculative claim, it is a sensible one, considering the impact a similar approach has had on series such as Berserk.

Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see how Jodio and co’s adventures in Hawai’i continue, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue for themselves.

JoJoLands chapter 11 set to update fans on Dragona’s status, following him being stabbed through the neck

Release date, where to read

JoJoLands chapter 11 is set to release on Thursday, January 18, 2024 JST. As mentioned above, there is unfortunately no current exact release time for the series, thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source. Likewise, there’s no international release date and times to discuss due to this unfortunate reality.

As such, the best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the second volume for the series, which JoJoLands chapter 11 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities. Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources, and can often be proven inaccurate come an officially translated release.

Chapter 10 recap

Dragona's life is in grave danger heading into JoJoLands chapter 11 (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 10 began with Paco Lovelantes fighting their attacker after Jodio Joestar was drastically injured in the previous issue’s final moments. Paco cleverly used his Stand ability The Hustle to constantly shield himself from his enemy’s attacks, as well as launch quick counterattacks, thanks to the control it offers over his muscles.

Eventually, Paco realized that a sand or rock-fragment-like material was slowly coming off of his enemy as he continued hitting them. This likewise led to the reveal of the enemy’s true face, with them still appearing as Paco up to this point. Paco tried finding out more about the enemy by speaking to them, but they didn’t take the bait, instead silently continuing their assault.

However, the enemy then unexpectedly used the clouds in the sky to attack Paco, merging their left arm with it and stabbing at him in a forced-perspective-like assault. Paco blocked the attack and countered, yelling at Jodio to get up. As this happened, Dragona Joestar and Usagi Aloha’oe exited the watch store, being quickly updated on the situation by the now-standing Jodio and Paco.

The group decides to get in the car and leave, but Dragona is distracted upon seeing the watch the Lava Rock interacted with on another woman’s wrist. He was likewise wholly focused on the watch as they walked to the car, eventually seeing it picked up by birds flying towards them.

However, as Dragona reached out to grab the watch, the chapter ended by revealing that it was a trick by the enemy, who stabbed Dragona through the neck and stole the Lava Rock.

What to expect (speculative)

With Dragona seemingly seriously injured and the Lava Rock gone, JoJoLands chapter 11 will undoubtedly focus on these two issues primarily. Jodio and co will likely split up, with one person staying behind to treat Dragona while the other two pursue their enemy to regain the Lava Rock.

Likewise, JoJoLands chapter 11 should see the now overconfident enemy begin to reveal information about themselves and who they’re working for/with, if anyone. In turn, this should begin to set up the larger plot of the overarching series’ ninth and allegedly final part, which seems set to be an exciting entry into the franchise so far.

