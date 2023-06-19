JOJOLANDS volume 1 reveals August 2023 release date

Shueisha has officially announced that JOJOLANDS volume 1 will be released in August of this year. JOJOLANDS, which is the ninth part of Hirohiko Araki’s popular manga series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, revolves around Jodio Joestar, a teenage gangster who happens to be the grandson of Joseph Joestar and Suzy Q, as well as the son of Barbara Ann Joestar.

The announcement for JOJOLANDS was made in August 2021, right after the conclusion of JoJolion. On February 17, 2023, Shueisha's monthly seinen manga magazine Ultra Jump started serializing the manga. While the manga is still relatively new, it has received positive reviews from fans. Since it is most probably the final installment in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, fans will be eager to get their hands on the first volume.

When will JOJOLANDS volume 1 be released?

Jodio Joestar as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha/ Hirohiko Araki)

JOJOLANDS volume 1 will be released on August 18, 2023, as confirmed on Shueisha's official website. The volume carries the ISBN number 978-4-08-883606-5 and is priced at 500 yen. It is expected to encompass all five chapters that have hitherto been released. At present, the cover image for the volume has not yet been revealed.

International fans of the series will be looking forward to an English-translated edition of the volume, as Shueisha's recent publishing changes have deprived readers outside of Japan of Araki's latest series. This is unfortunate considering the widespread popularity of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as evident from the positive reception of the latest anime series, Stone Ocean, and the abundance of JoJo-related memes circulating on the internet. One of the most famous memes revolves around the question of whether something is a JoJo reference.

What is JOJOLANDS about?

JOJOLANDS follows Jodio Joestar, a 15-year-old boy with antisocial personality disorder who lives on Oahu Island, Hawaii, and desires to be a millionaire. Jodio has a special power, or Stand, known as November Rain that allows him to produce raindrop pellets.

When Jodio's principal, Meryl Mei Qi, pushes him into the world of gangsters, his life takes an unexpected turn. Along with his older sibling, the 18-year-old Dragona Joestar, and his 19-year-old friend Paco Laburantes, his adventures begin.

Rohan Kishibe as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha/ Hirohiko Araki)

As of now, the chapters that have been released are chapter 1 titled Mechanism, chapter 2 titled The Japanese Man in the Island of Hawaii, chapter 3 titled Find the Diamond at the Mansion, chapter 4 titled Vs. Rohan Kishibe, and chapter 5 titled November Rain.

The story has primarily focused on Jodio and his group's heist, where they intended to steal diamonds from the renowned manga artist Rohan Kishibe. However, they stumbled upon mysterious lava rocks, which turned out to be way more valuable than diamonds.

