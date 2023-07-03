Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228: Major spoilers to expect

Following last week’s release, which ended with Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo’s battle taking an unexpected turn, readers cannot wait for the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228. With Gojo and Sukuna now seemingly trapped inside the small barrier of Gojo’s Infinite Void Domain Expansion, fans truly have no idea what to expect next.

Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228’s spoilers are yet to be released, which will happen before the issue’s release. As such, readers are discussing online what could possibly happen next, as well as what Gojo’s thought process behind shrinking his Domain Expansion could possibly be.

What's even more unfortunate is that with mangaka Gege Akutami is having Gojo bend the rules in this fight, it’s impossible to deduce such answers blindly. That being said, there are a few key story beats that readers can count on Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 hitting, even with the current lack of spoiler information.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 likely to see Gojo’s Domain Expansion plan win big or fail big

Bobby @Calamityb8 #JJK228 What if since Gojo can tank Sukuna’s domain Sukuna can alter his brain in some way that infinite void doesn’t effect him or RCT his brain. Since the brain and cursed energy has a lot of mystery and Sukuna is a jujutsu genius maybe he can pull it off IDK. #JJK227 What if since Gojo can tank Sukuna’s domain Sukuna can alter his brain in some way that infinite void doesn’t effect him or RCT his brain. Since the brain and cursed energy has a lot of mystery and Sukuna is a jujutsu genius maybe he can pull it off IDK. #JJK227 #JJK228 https://t.co/eoguUuZQPt

In the opening pages of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228, fans may see a focus on Yuji Itadori and the other allies and friends of Gojo. Here, confusion as to what Gojo’s plan is will likely be expressed, considering that the group has been seemingly unknowledgeable of how Gojo has done what he has thus far.

Fans will likely see the group come up with a presumptive explanation, which has been seen in recent installments with other shocking moves Gojo has made. Likewise, whatever conclusion the group comes to regarding Gojo’s latest move can likely be taken as the actual in-universe explanation which Akutami wants to establish.

From here, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 could progress in a number of ways. The most likely scenario is to give focus to Sukuna and Gojo’s fight continuing within the now-incredibly small Infinite Void Domain Expansion. Such a perspective shift may even occur as Gojo’s allies discuss the move, with the duo’s actions highlighting the various talking points.

ili @ili_jjk #JJK227 #JJK228 this tiny cut in Gojo's Domain before he made this tiny ball...Gege wasn't show this for nothing. Maybe Mahoraga in 228? I am so excited #JJK227 #JJK228 this tiny cut in Gojo's Domain before he made this tiny ball...Gege wasn't show this for nothing. Maybe Mahoraga in 228? I am so excited 😈 https://t.co/VYGqoaesuY

Fans may eventually expect to see some cheeky dialog exchange between Gojo and Sukuna as they analyze each other’s moves and who has the current advantage. Sukuna may even express confusion or doubt as to what Gojo’s actual plan is, with the latter likely coming after the Six Eyes user after he fully explains his intentions.

However, the major elephant in the room heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 is the official Weekly Shonen Jump material, which has teased that the fight is nearing its climax. With this in mind, any one of the upcoming chapters could be the last in their bout. Moreover, given the current circumstances, fans should prepare themselves for the upcoming release teasing the fight’s winner.

While certainly a possibility, it’s unlikely that this upcoming official release is the last one in which Gojo and Sukuna will continue their fight. It still seems too early to end the battle of the two “strongest,” especially if it's meant to be the climactic fight of the series. Nevertheless, Akutami’s penchant for torturing his readers may rear its ugly head once more and without warning in chapter 228.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes