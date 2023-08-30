Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234: Major spoilers to expect

With Satoru Gojo’s next move outlined in the final moments of the previous issue, fans are excited to see exactly what Unlimited Hollow is in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234. However, readers should temper their expectations, as there’s a high chance that Gojo’s attack won’t actually be launched at Mahoraga in the upcoming release.

This is seemingly confirmed by Gojo’s final words in the previous issue, which emphasize that Sukuna is wary of Unlimited Hollow and will do everything he can to prevent it. Combined with the summoning of Merged Beast Agito, Gojo will now have to essentially create a long-term opening against three opponents in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234.

There’s an inherent danger that comes with trying to create a long-term opening in a three-versus-one situation, which even Gojo cannot completely nullify. This could create a scenario in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 where Gojo is dealt another serious blow in the process of trying to create the opening.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 set to see Gojo take a slightly more defensive approach while creating opening

Major spoilers to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 will likely see Gojo taking a more defensive approach to Agito, Mahoraga, and Sukuna’s flurry of attacks. He is expected to do so in order to both build up Cursed Energy for Unlimited Hollow and wait for a serendipitous situation in which his opening for the attack is created.

Another reason why Gojo will likely take a defensive approach is because the exact abilities, strength, and techniques of Agito are still unknown. The Shikigami is seemingly based on Nue, given how Sukuna summoned it. However, Agito’s abilities are unlikely to reflect those of Nue’s.

On a similar note, Agito is expected to make use of these techniques and abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234. While Mahoraga should be viewed as the main threat, Agito’s presence needs to be justified in some way beyond being a third warm body. He may even prove to be able to entirely negate or reduce the power of the Unlimited Hollow in some way, shape, or form.

Speaking of Agito, fans can expect some sort of explanation on how Sukuna either created or summoned the Shikigami, which has never been seen before. This will probably come from the commentary of Gojo’s allies, with Yuji Itadori likely to reveal something about the Ten Shadows Technique, which Megumi once told him about.

However, this is likely to be a very brief and basic explanation, if it happens at all, with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234’s primary focus being Gojo. It’s even possible that Gojo allows himself to be injured in order to create an opening. His faith in his own Reverse Cursed Technique healing skills has been seen throughout the fight against Sukuna, so it would make sense for him to bet on himself yet again.

This could also create a scenario where Gojo is able to hit all three of Agito, Sukuna, and Mahoraga with Unlimited Hollow. If such an event were to take place, the tide of battle would undoubtedly turn in Gojo’s favor. At the very least, fans can expect one of either Agito or Mahoraga to be destroyed in this scenario and the other to be severely damaged.

