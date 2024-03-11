Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: Will fans meet Usami before the series ends? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 featured a series of moments that have been the subjects of discussion among fans in recent days. From Maki Zen'in's defeat at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna in their one-on-one clash to the potential battle between the King of Curses and Kusakabe, the mention of Usami, a character cloaked in mystery, has also dominated conversations.

Author Gege Akutami added an interesting twist in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 by name-dropping a new character at this point in the game. This has led a lot of fans to wonder who this Grade 1 sorcerer is and why they have not yet participated in the monumental battle against Sukuna. Considering that Akutami has mentioned this character all of a sudden, it would make sense that they make an appearance in the coming chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for this series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining if Usami is going to appear in the manga after being namedropped in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253

Chapter 253 of Jujutsu Kaisen begins with a flashback, with several sorcerers discussing who is the strongest among the Grade 1 ones. When everybody points at Kusakabe, the latter mentions that it could be Usami, who is someone who has never been mentioned in the series until this point.

There is a very good chance that Usami is going to make an appearance in the story. With author Gege Akutami mentioning this character now, it wouldn't make sense to create someone new unless he or she is going to be used to propel the plot ahead. If the character has been mentioned now, it seems very likely that he or she is going to contribute in some way to the story.

Given that Kusakabe is going to fight Sukuna, it stands to reason that Usami would make an appearance or appear in the flashback during this combat. Since Kusakabe was the one who mentioned Usami in the flashback, it would be a fitting way to introduce this character into the story.

Kusakabe's role in the coming chapters

Kusakabe in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 ended with the cliffhanger of a potential battle between Kusakabe and Sukuna. While the former has been brave enough to support Higuruma and Maki when they were fighting Sukuna, Kusakabe doesn't have the skill set and sheer strength to face someone of this caliber.

Therefore, he could be Sukuna's next victim in the coming chapters if they fight one-on-one, although it wouldn't be surprising if Choso and Yuji Itadori stepped up after healing their wounds.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 name-dropped the character Usami, who has been expected to make appearances in the upcoming chapters, either through a flashback or a direct appearance in current events.

