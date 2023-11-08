Jujutsu Kaisen console game gets canceled within hours of first look

Jujutsu Kaisen console game is set to to released on February 1, 2024. However, prior to the game's release, fans got to see the first look of Yuji Itadori's Black Flash in the game. Unfortunately, it did not get the reception that the game's developers may have hoped for as fans berated the game online.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is an upcoming anime game based on the Shueisha manga franchise Jujutsu Kaisen. The arena fighter game is being developed by Byking Inc. and Gemdrops and is set to be published by Bandai Namco Entertainment in 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans outraged at new console game's mechanics

The moment fans witnessed the first look of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Claw, they were certain that the upcoming Bandai Namco title was set to flop. Considering that similar games had been created previously as well, the game's trailer and first look generated no interest among fans as it followed a repeated game mechanic.

Meanwhile, other fans were convinced that the combat sequence did not look too great. As per them, there were several JJK games on Roblox that seemingly had better combat animations than the upcoming arena fighter game

Fans soon realized that the real fault was in the game's mechanics. They were bored of the same game mechanics that fans had been seeing since Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm game series were released.

Thus, they wished for Bandai Namco Entertainment to finally understand that 3D arena fighting games had become way too repetitive. Fans at least wanted Bandai Namco Entertainment to develop games that were at par with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Some fans even wished for the anime game to be made with mechanics that were a combination of Devil May Cry and God of War games. Unfortunately, they were set to receive a game with the same concept as most other anime games by Bandai Namco.

Screenshot of fans reacting to the anime game (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were disappointed that Bandai Namco could have easily created a 2D/2.5D game like Dragon Ball FighterZ, but instead, they chose to make an arena fighter game for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Most of the discontent was directed towards Bandai Namco Entertainment as they were the ones responsible for creating most Shounen anime games. Nevertheless, despite the constant criticisms, Dragon Ball FighterZ was the only game that stood out from the others.

Screenshot of fans reacting to the anime game (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Given that Arc System Works was the company responsible for developing Dragon Ball FighterZ, fans were certain that if a Jujutsu Kaisen game were to be made by the company, it would become a major hit. Upon having come to this realization, one fan tried to directly speak to the game company as they begged them to develop such a game. That said, they were also okay if the company were to develop a Chainsaw Man game instead.

That's when one fan who had seemingly vented up his frustration stated that the reason why Arc System Works had not developed a JJK game was because they were busy with other projects. As for anime games, as per them, the only reason Dragon Ball FighterZ worked was because the franchise had a massive fanbase, unlike Jujutsu Kaisen.

