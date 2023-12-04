Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's affection for Geto might ruin Yuji's plans against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 went in depth about the strategy Higuruma and Yuji Itadori are going to apply against Ryomen Sukuna, which ended up focusing heavily on the legalities of the former's abilities. Considering Higuruma's background as a lawyer and the nature of his Domain Expansion, it makes sense that he is thinking about all the legal loopholes that could keep them from imposing the death sentence on Sukuna.

However, considering that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 focused heavily on the nature of Japanese law and how that could affect them during the battle against Sukuna, some fans online discovered some legal loopholes that could play a significant role in the story. Considering it could be a viable way for Sukuna to survive, this would trace the responsibility back to Satoru Gojo and his relationship with Suguru Geto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Satoru Gojo choosing the date to fight Sukuna could have doomed Yuji and Higuruma's plans in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 was very interesting for a number of reasons, although the most prevalent was Higuruma explaining the legal context his Domain Expansion needs to execute Sukuna. The lawyer went on to explain a lot of different directions the trial could go in, and he and Yuji eventually came up with a strategy that could work.

However, according to real-life Japanese law, death penalties cannot take place on the last and first days of the year, weekends, and national holidays, with the latter including Christmas. This last point is very important because the current battle with Sukuna is taking place in December, per Satoru Gojo's request, so this means that it could be the loophole that keeps the King of Curses from being executed.

If this happens during the trial, it is going to tie back to Gojo and his strong friendship with Suguru Geto, since the former picked this date because that was the day the latter died a year prior. Gojo wanted to beat Sukuna and Kenjaku to end this conflict and properly bury Geto's body. Yet, now, there is a very good chance that he could have complicated everything for the sorcerers.

The potential outcome of this battle

Higuruma, Sukuna, and Yuji (Image via Shueisha).

It's fair to say that most Jujutsu Kaisen fans are aware that this trial is not going to be what kills or defeats Sukuna, considering how he has been built up as this immense wall that can't be topped. This was shown through him defeating Satoru Gojo and making quick work of Hajime Kashimo, which is why, Sukuna being defeated by Higuruma's Domain Expansion could be a bit underwhelming.

However, one of the most prominent examples of how Gege Akutami can subvert expectations was shown through Takaba's battle with Kenjaku and how that ended with Yuta Okkotsu cutting the latter's head. While it is true that there hasn't been a confirmation of Kenjaku's defeat, it is also fair to say that no one saw Yuta stepping up to the plate at that moment, which shows that Akutami can make these interesting twists possible.

Final thoughts

Higuruma has come up with a very interesting plan in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244, and fans are keen to see what Akutami does in this battle.

However, the part of Gojo's decision to make the battle take place on that date, out of respect and appreciation for Geto, could prove to be catastrophic for everybody.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.