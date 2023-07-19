Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3: Exact release time and where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 is set to release on Thursday, July 20, at 11:56 pm JST. There will be a small change in the setting as the characters will take a short trip to Okinawa. Furthermore, excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch as the upcoming episode will see Toji Fushiguro in action.

At the time of writing, this character has barely received any screen time, hence anime-only fans are eager to know more about this character. The fact that he was addressed as Megumi also raised a few eyebrows which only added to the element of mystery.

There is no doubt that the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will pack a significant amount of action.

Disclaimer: The last section of this article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will arrive for most time zones on Thursday, July 20

Where to watch details

Season 2 episode 3 to be released on July 20, 2023 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will be on air by July 20, at 11:56 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episode on NBS/TBS. Audiences in Europe and North America will be able to access the episodes on Crunchyroll. Additionally, viewers in select regions of Southeast Asia can stream the episodes on Netflix.

Ani-One Asia will also be streaming episodes of the second installment. However, it is important to note that all the aforementioned streaming platforms will not stream the episodes for free. Despite Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel being popular for free content, fans will have to avail of their paid services, and this applies to all the aforementioned platforms.

It is also important for fans to note that English subtitled version of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will be released 2 hours and 4 minutes after the broadcast in Japan. The release time for various regions along with the respective time zones are listed below.

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, July 20, 10:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, July 20, 1:00 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, July 20, 6:00 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, July 20, 7:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, July 20, 10:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 1:00 am

Australia Central Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 2:30 am

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3

Toji Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In episode 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Riko along with the Jujutsu sorcerers and her caretaker will go to Okinawa. A younger version of Nanami will also make an appearance in the upcoming episode. This will certainly be a moment that a large chunk of the fanbase is eagerly waiting for. The highlight, however, will be the introduction of Toji Fushiguro in the scene and he will take on Gojo Satoru.

Given MAPPA’s consistent animation and their experience with the fight choreography, this will go down as one of the most impressive fights featured in both seasons. Furthermore, pitting Toji Fushiguro against Gojo Satoru will also give the fanbase additional insight into Toji’s abilities as a fighter.

