Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6: Major plot developments to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 31, at 11:56 pm JST. With the end of the Hidden Inventory arc, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next episode's release. The anime episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Suguru Geto confused about his emotions toward non-sorcerers. However, after receiving some advice from Yuki Tsukumo and witnessing a tragic incident, Geto was pushed to evil as he decided to annihilate all non-sorcerers. Meanwhile, Gojo met Megumi Fushiguro and decided to take care of him and his sister.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6?

Yuji Itadori may be approached by a girl

As evident from the preview video of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, the episode will be titled It's Like That. The preview video hints at a girl shyly approaching Yuji as he seems unaware of her feelings towards him. Hence, fans may get to see Fushiguro and Nobara helping the girl get close to Itadori.

Considering that it has been some time since the anime showed Yuji, Megumi, and Kugisaki in action, the upcoming episode could be quite lighthearted. Hence, the chances of a battle seem low. There is a good possibility that other Jujutsu High students may also feature in the upcoming episode.

Jujutsu High students may get their new grades in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 (Image via MAPPA)

The end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 saw Jujutsu High teachers recommending a higher grade for their students. Thus, the students might hear about their possible new grades and how they could attain them.

It hardly seems like the grades will be based on recommendations. Hence, fans can expect Itadori, Fushiguro, and Nobara to be given some form of assignment.

Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

With this, fans may also catch a glimpse of other Jujutsu High teachers other than Satoru Gojo. If that happens, there is a possibility that one of them may guide Itadori and the others through their task.

The Shibuya Incident Arc will begin in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6

While fans know that the Shibuya Incident Arc will begin in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, the preview video hinted at scenes that weren't part of the arc. In reality, the scene depicting a girl approaching Itadori happened before the Hidden Inventory arc, in the manga's 64th chapter. It is highly likely that the anime is adapting the chapter now so that they are able to ease fans toward the next arc slowly.

Suguru Geto and Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Considering how the upcoming episode was said to begin the Shibuya Incident arc, there is no chance that the anime episode will not do that.

Therefore, fans can expect Suguru Geto and Mahito to make their next move in the upcoming episode. With that, the anime should be able to reveal part of their plan.

