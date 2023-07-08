Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiere drowns out Bleach TYBW hype

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 was released on Thursday, July 6, 2023. As one of the most highly anticipated summer anime releases, the hype for this installment has been palpable on social media, at anime conventions, etc. The new season encompasses two major story arcs from the manga: the Hidden Inventory arc, or Gojo's Past arc, and the Shibuya Incident arc.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen is not the only noteworthy anime release for summer 2023. Another major series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, is also making its comeback on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The first part garnered immense praise from fans, who were blown away by Studio Pierrot use of gorgeous visuals in the anime, impressive voice acting, and fast-paced storytelling.

With two major releases clashing, one of them has clearly garnered most of the hype. Unsurprisingly, it is the anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach series.

Fans show clear preference for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 after the release of the first episode

All those who have watched Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 have shared a positive reactions so far. In the first episode, fans were introduced to the contrasting personalities of Geto and Gojo. During the basketball court scene, the former was shown as an idealist, while Gojo embodied a pragmatic approach.

Moreover, through this episode, viewers were offered a deeper understanding of the complex dynamics of the world that is created by Gege Akutami.

Galaxy🏂 @YokaiGalaxy The look of season 2 Jujutsu kaisen looks sooooo much better than the first and we're only an episode in. The Camera movement, the more fluid and alive character acting, and the improved shading and compositing is all so fucking good. The look of season 2 Jujutsu kaisen looks sooooo much better than the first and we're only an episode in. The Camera movement, the more fluid and alive character acting, and the improved shading and compositing is all so fucking good. https://t.co/iStqnIJYN8

colin @kyle_holland__ Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 started Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 started https://t.co/7EGnXpA6wY

Mus @heyitsbmk Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has begun, just finished episode 1 and they talkin about Digimon. Already know this season gonna be a banger Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has begun, just finished episode 1 and they talkin about Digimon. Already know this season gonna be a banger

tolga @togashisangel jujutsu kaisen season 2 episode went by so quick what the hell man incredible jujutsu kaisen season 2 episode went by so quick what the hell man incredible

mayah ᥫ᭡ @llumayah i apologize but jjk season 2 about to become my entire personality 🗣️ i apologize but jjk season 2 about to become my entire personality 🗣️

Fri_ || JJK SEASON 2 DAY @PotatoFry18 words cannot describe how much i loved the ending theme for jjk. the amount of symbolism in it is honestly overwhelming and paired with the melancholic tune? Masterpiece.



I wanted to write down my thoughts here regarding the fish symbolism words cannot describe how much i loved the ending theme for jjk. the amount of symbolism in it is honestly overwhelming and paired with the melancholic tune? Masterpiece. I wanted to write down my thoughts here regarding the fish symbolism https://t.co/wKMvEzsDkB

Aryan @AryanK09 Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's first episode was incredible! Cant believe they managed to further improve the S1 artsyle and animation, it looks amazing!! Also liked all the orignal scenes they added! So hyped for more eps! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's first episode was incredible! Cant believe they managed to further improve the S1 artsyle and animation, it looks amazing!! Also liked all the orignal scenes they added! So hyped for more eps! https://t.co/Qa3vDVXJfN

jjk S2 will definitely kill me @gothambender ) Seeing the premiere for jujutsu kaisen season 2 really made me feel a lot better. I've waited 2.5 years for this!!! (Though I'm a manga reader so I already know shit is finna go down Seeing the premiere for jujutsu kaisen season 2 really made me feel a lot better. I've waited 2.5 years for this!!! (Though I'm a manga reader so I already know shit is finna go down😭)

As seen from these above-embedded tweets, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has already dominated Twitter. Unfortunately, this has overshadowed the hype surrounding Bleach TYBW part 2, which was expected to be one of the best anime this summer.

The reason behind this is that Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the first series that people watch to get into anime. It is a shonen series that avoids fillers, irregular pacing, and shoddy animation quality, unlike the Big Three, which have suffered from these issues. Moreover, Jujutsu Kaisen is much shorter as a series unlike One Piece, which has over a thousand episodes, or even Naruto and Bleach.

In addition, there are those who are eagerly looking forward to enjoying both Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Bleach TYBW. Within this category, there are also anime watchers who have their popcorn ready, prepared to relish the lively debates between Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach fans. The following reactions was made under user @PlatinumEquinox's tweet.

Platinum Equinox @PlatinumEquinox Bleach & Jujutsu Kaisen Fans for the next few weeks:



Bleach & Jujutsu Kaisen Fans for the next few weeks:https://t.co/65l2kGt0Q2

RiggaTony @Rigga_Tony @PlatinumEquinox why cant they just get along smh, 2 goats can exist at once🫡 @PlatinumEquinox why cant they just get along smh, 2 goats can exist at once🫡 https://t.co/UM2mgKxRdz

Gremmylings.shaxx @ceo_pier @PlatinumEquinox I think this is how Bleach and JJK fans should be @PlatinumEquinox I think this is how Bleach and JJK fans should be https://t.co/m8sc0KVKZn

Debates among anime fans will continue as long as anime exists, and now more than ever due to its worldwide popularity. The availability of dubbed versions in multiple languages has only strengthened the anime community.

However, it is never a situation where fans can only watch and appreciate a single series. Therefore, even with the earlier release of season 2, fans can still enjoy Bleach TYBW and appreciate the incredible work accomplished by its creators.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 is set to release on July 13, 2023.

