Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 starts the most traumatic arc with a bang (and fans love it)

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc started premiering as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime series returned. Following a three-week hiatus for the anime’s second season, anticipation for the Shibuya Incident arc had never been higher than it was heading into its premiere.

Thankfully, the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc has delivered in all possible aspects, according to fans discussing the installment on various social media sites. The opening and the choice to devote some slice-of-life-esque focus to the series’ central trio prior to diving into the action have been the major highlights among online fans.

All in all, it seems that there’s plenty to look forward to over the next several months as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 continues releasing what’s left of the second season. However, for now, fans are excited to see MAPPA Studios start on the right foot as it starts adapting the Shibuya Incident arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 impresses fans with no-holds-barred first episode for Shibuya Incident arc

As mentioned above, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc has been one of the most highly anticipated anime series of the Summer 2023 season. While fans loved the Gojo’s Past arc, many seemed excited to dive into the Shibuya Incident arc as soon as possible, viewing the previous arc as a waypoint to that final destination.

Flashing forward to weeks later, this sentiment has only been further demonstrated by fans through their reaction to the arc’s arrival in the television anime adaptation. Whether by making memes, sharing miniature reviews of the episode, or just gushing over their favorite parts, fans have been excited to see the anime return in such a fashion.

Fans are specifically praising how Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest episode, which perfectly balances its opening slice-of-life focus on the central trio with exciting, closing action. Moreover, the arc’s opening theme is a high point and a particular trending topic of discussion for many, who call both the music and the accompanying visuals nearly perfect.

Some have even gone as far as to call this opening episode of the arc “perfect,” using an image of Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro from the episode to rate it a 10 out of 10. While there were plenty of comedy scenes, such as this Nobara and Megumi moment, the episode also had its particularly sad moments, which fans are also praising.

Remarkably, it seems that no fan of the series has anything negative to say about the debut episode of the Shibuya Incident arc. While this is somewhat unsurprising, given how high quality Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been up to this point, it’s nevertheless worth addressing as an incredible accolade.

Fans are clearly more than pleased with the final product they were given and are praising MAPPA Studios for their work done. With the rest of the Shibuya Incident arc ahead of them, fans are now patiently waiting with utmost conviction and belief in the future installments for the season.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

