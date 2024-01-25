Jujutsu Kaisen x Ben 10 crossover turns Sukuna into one of Ben's aliens

With Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen series currently at the peak of its popularity, the one character who has consistently been the highlight of both the anime and the manga is none other than The King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. In a post that has been going viral on social media recently, Sukuna was reimagined as one of Ben Tennyson's aliens from the popular animated series, Ben 10.

Ben 10 has certainly been a part of everyone's childhood, and it is still one of the most talked-about series to this day. However, nobody expected it to have a crossover with the popular Jujutsu Kaisen series, which took the internet by storm.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Ben Tennyson gets a new alien in the form of The King of Curses in an unexpected crossover

Expand Tweet

Following the adaptation of the highly anticipated Shibuya arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Gege Akutami's magnum opus has been propelled to the top of the animanga industry. Furthermore, the recent chapters of the manga have been one of the most trending topics on social media, which resulted in it being one of the most-read manga of 2023.

Amidst its popularity, Ryomen Sukuna emerged as one of the main highlights of both the latest season of the anime and the ongoing manga. As such, the character drawing the attention of other fanbases was only imminent.

Expand Tweet

In a recent post that has been going viral on social media, a fan drew a short comic featuring a standoff between Ben Tennyson and his archrival Vilgax from the popular Ben 10 animated series. To face off against the formidable alien, Ben transformed into one of his aliens. However, there seemed to be something amiss with the transformation, as even Vilgax pointed out that he did not recognize the species of that alien.

It was then revealed that Ben had actually transformed into The King of Curses, as he thought that he might have chosen the wrong alien again. With this, the short comic came to an end, teasing a battle between Sukuna and Vilgax, which is presumably something that no one ever thought that they would witness.

The post caught the eye of both the respective fanbases of Jujutsu Kaisen and Ben 10, who were surprised upon witnessing the unexpected crossover.

Fans react to the Jujutsu Kaisen x Ben 10 crossover

Fans react to Vigilax facing off against Sukuna in the short comic shared on X by @darentseta (image via Sportskeeda)

As one would normally expect, fans wasted no time getting into arguments about who would win in the unlikely matchup between Vilgax and Sukuna. While some pointed out that Ben getting Sukuna as one of his aliens would be impossible since the latter was not an alien, others simply stated that Vilgax would stand no chance against The King of Curses.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While it's difficult to predict who would emerge as the victor in this matchup, it goes without saying that both Sukuna and Vilgax are two of the strongest beings in their respective series. That said, the rest of the fans heaped praise upon the artist who drew the short comic and praised them for bringing the crossover to life.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, fans celebrated the short comic series for bringing together the two popular series in a way that no one imagined. It's always interesting to see two characters from different series interacting with each other, be it in the form of fanarts or an actual onscreen crossover.