Kagurabachi chapter 10 spoilers and rawscans: Chihiro's nightmare becomes the reality as Sojo's men capture Char

While Kagurabachi chapter 10 is scheduled to be released on November 20, 2023, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans for the chapter have already arrived online. According to the spoilers, the chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira's worst nightmare coming to reality as Genichi Sojo's men cunningly deceived him and abducted Char from his presence.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro taking on his most formidable opponent yet, Genichi Sojo. Wielding the enchanted blade, Cloud Gouger, Sojo displayed his remarkable strength and malicious intent. However, the protagonist held his ground and withstood the blade's attacks to save everyone around him.

Kagurabachi chapter 10 spoilers reveal Genichi Sojo's cunning plan as he takes on Chihiro

Expand Tweet

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 10, titled Snicker-Snack, picks up the events from the previous chapter and sees Chihiro Rokuhira activating his blade's Nishiki as a last resort to fight against Genichi Sojo.

The chapter reveals that Nishiki is an ability that adds a high density of life force to every action and boosts the overall power level of the user. However, Chihiro's worn-out condition made it difficult for him to maintain Nishiki's effect.

Sojo notices Chihiro's plight and mockingly tells him not to push himself. He then tries to use the Cloud Gouger's abilities once again but fails to do so. The Mafia boss realizes that he has yet to understand the blade's true capabilities, considering he has had it for only a week.

Genichi Sojo as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 10 spoilers then show Sojo mocking the lofty ideals of Chihiro concerning the enchanted blades. For him, the blades didn't exist "to protect the weak." Instead, he perceives Kunishige's blades as the means to end lives.

Chihiro gets furious to hear slanderous comments made about his father and shouts at Sojo. He charges at him using Nishiki and transforms himself into a fish-like state to evade Sojo's attacks.

The mafia boss then uses Cloud Gouger to manifest a field of Icicle Thorns around his opponent. Chihiro dodges it right in the nick of time and tries to counterattack. However, Sojo is equally fast enough to anticipate the attack and swings his blade at the protagonist, who manages to escape it.

Chihiro's Nishiki in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Even though he was almost at his limits, Chihiro still wanted to finish off Sojo using one final attack. However, at that precise moment, he notices a car driving past him with a child's leg almost sticking out of the car's window.

To his horror, Chihiro realized that he never considered Sojo's subordinates to be around. Kagurabachi chapter 10 reveals that Sojo had pre-planned everything before coming to face Chihiro.

Seeing Char's leg in the car, the protagonist charges at it with Nishiki's effect still on. Sojo tries to stop Chihiro but gets ambushed by five members of Kamunabi. While he could take them on, the appearance of Shiba and Azami on top of a building compels him to retreat.

Char, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 3 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Chihiro uses his blade to kill one of Sojo's subordinates, who was holding Char's severed leg. Following that, he stops the car and confronts the driver to ask about Char. The man tells him that it is all part of Sojo's plan.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 10, Sojo had instructed his men to create a diversion so that they could abduct Char for their grand plan. Chihiro then enquires about Hinao's condition. However, the man laughs at him without providing an answer.

Expand Tweet

A panel then reveals Hinao lying on the ground in a critical state. Chihiro kills the remaining subordinate of Sojo and almost loses his strength. At that moment, Shiba timely arrives and picks him up. He reveals to Chihiro how Sojo fled the scene.

Elsewhere, the mafia boss reunites with his men, who were successful in abducting Char. They also observe the little girl's unique healing ability and call her an 'ingredient' to surpass Kunishige Rokuhira. Kagurabachi chapter 10 finally ends with Sojo determined to face Chihiro once again.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.