Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers: Chihiro's plan is revealed

Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers today were expected to reveal Chihiro Rokuhira's actual plan behind giving away his Enten to Kyora Sazanami, and the alleged leaked spoilers didn't disappoint. The official translation will be released on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's issue 17.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira trade his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to Kyora Sazanami in exchange for Hakuri's life. After returning to the base, Hakuri apologized to Chihiro. However, the protagonist revealed that everything had gone smoothly according to his plan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi Chapter 26

Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers show Chihiro remotely using his Enten to scout the Rakuzaichi vault

Chihiro Rokuhira as seen in Kagurabachi manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono)

According to Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers, the chapter is titled Confidence. It begins with Tafuku and Hiyuki enjoying a sumptuous meal at a restaurant. The Flame Bone user eats a bowl of spaghetti while grumbling about how she wants to kill Chihiro.

At that moment, Tafuku remembers the news of Enten's auction, so he shows it to Hiyuki. Bewildered, the Kamunabi sorcerer wonders whether Chihiro gave up the sword for money.

However, Tafuku reminds her that it's "Chihiro" they are talking about, who is unlikely to do it for money. As such, Hiyuki wonders about the Enten user's actual plan.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers then switch the perspective to Chihiro, who reveals to Shiba and others that he plans to scout the vault. Even though he can only make "assumptions" about the vault, he feels there must be an "insurance."

He remembers Kyora Sazanami saying the vault dies with him. Since a Sazanami member risks their life for the Rakuzaichi auction, Shiba speculates that Kyora must have added "insurance" to the accidental deaths.

Nevertheless, he agrees with Chihiro that they cannot take any risks. At the same time, Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers show the protagonist and Shiba discussing the possibilities of the vault existing in the real world.

Enten, as seen in the chapter 25 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After drawing several possibilities, Chihiro feels it's best to scout around the vault to narrow their options. According to Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers, Chihiro Rokuhira can remotely activate his Enchanted Blade for scouting purposes.

He can use the condensed form of his spirit energy (goldfish) as a limb to get a vague idea about the vault. Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers explain that Chihiro learned to remotely control his spirit energy after discovering how Genichi Sojo applied the same formula against the Kamunabi sorcerers.

He reveals that he imbued the Enten with his spirit energy as a "stock." As long as the stock doesn't run out, he can use it. Even though he doesn't know the exact location of the sub-dimensional vault, he can still maneuver the "spirit energy" to scout the area.

Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Hakuri still feels apologetic about the entire situation. Shiba realizes that the kid must have been traumatized, so he asks Hakuri whether he would like some ice cream. Before Hakuri could reply, Char shouts at Shiba saying that she wants to eat.

Chihiro also assures Hakuri that it wasn't his fault. Since he had his back, he felt confident to give it to Kyora Sazanami, even though he was initially unsure. After that, Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers show a captivating image of Enten, with water bubbles floating around it.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro closes his eyes and tries to grab the blade. Interestingly, Kuro appears from the stored Enten. Chihiro says that wherever Enten is, it will always be his. He informs Shiba that he has acquired the basic information and the scope of questions, which only Hakuri can answer.

Kagurabachi Chapter 26 then shows Chihiro once again closing his eyes to maneuver the mini Kuro to scout the area. He finds Kyora Sazanami, admiring the Shinuchi box opposite the Enten's. The Sazanami chief looks behind and feels something off.

Enten, as seen in the Rakuzaichi vault (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, the fish swiftly escapes from the box and hides behind a pillar. Kyora Sazanami thinks it's hard to believe Chihiro would give up the blade for auction so easily. As such, he looks forward to his plan.

Kagurabachi Chapter 26 spoilers then show a new location, where two unidentified sorcerers discuss the Rakuzaichi auction's madness. They reveal that the auction often leaves a few groups in a frenzy. As such, they enjoy the calm before the storm.

According to the spoilers, the chapter ends with information regarding the Rakuzaichi auction's opening. Several parties arrive and head into the building, where the auction will be held.

