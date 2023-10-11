Kagurabachi chapter 5 spoilers and raw scans: Chihiro confronts a new enemy

Although Kagurabachi chapter 5 is set to release on October 16, 2023, at 12 am JST, spoilers and raw scans for the chapter have already been leaked. According to the spoilers, the chapter has revealed interesting facts regarding the mysterious sorcerer and his connection to the stolen enchanted blade. Additionally, the chapter introduced new enemies for Chihiro.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw the spectacular battle between Chihiro and the mysterious sorcerer, as the former wielded his blade to save Char. Unsheathing his enchanted Katana, the protagonist demonstrated a wide range of abilities to defeat the sorcerer.

Kagurabachi chapter 5 spoilers show Shiba interrogating the sorcerer and Chihiro confronting a new foe

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 5, titled Feast, starts with Chihiro and Shiba returning to Hinao's cafe with Char. Hinao then gifts Char a new set of clothes and enquires why the sorcerers chased her. Instead of revealing her secret, she asks for more food as she had only two slurs of soba before.

Chihiro asks Hinao to take care of the girl as he goes out to buy something for her. Shiba then reminds Chihiro that he has used too much of his sorcery powers. As such, he advises him to take his car, go back, and rest with Char. Additionally, Shiba asks Chihiro to leave the defeated sorcerer to him and wait for his information.

Chihiro defeated the sorcerer in the previous chapter

After a conversation between Char, Chihiro, and Hinao, Kagurabachi chapter 5 spoilers show Shiba interrogating the mysterious sorcerer whom he calls the "cylinder head guy." Chihiro's partner threatens the sorcerer and asks for the details regarding the enchanted katanas.

The sorcerer reveals in Kagurabachi chapter 5 that if he spills out the secrets, he and Shiba will be killed. He warns Shiba and asks him to let go of the little girl because there's a huge influence behind the whole case.

The spoilers and the raw scans of Kagurabachi chapter 5 then show Chihiro buying a sumptuous meal for Char. After enjoying the delicious food, Char and Chihiro begin to head back. Kagurabachi chapter 5 then focuses on a mysterious group of people torturing someone for failing to capture Char.

The group's boss, an enigmatic person, realizes that the "daruma guy" (the mysterious sorcerer) didn't stand a chance against a foe with an enchanted blade. He is also surprised to learn about the existence of another enchanted blade apart from the six stolen ones.

As such, he changes his plans and decides to make a bold move. The mysterious boss tells his henchmen to prepare a cage for the kid (Char). While returning to Hinao's cafe, Chihiro gets a call from Shiba, who informs him about their next target, Soujou Gennichi.

According to Shiba, Gennichi is the boss of the "Cylinder head" sorcerer and the one who is after Char. Apparently, he garnered fame in the underground as a weapon merchant and owned the Kuregumo Katana.

Thus, Shiba realizes that Gennichi may have some sort of connection with Hishaku. He tells Chihiro that he will contact Hinao to look up information on Soujou, and they will structure a concrete plan once he returns with Char to the store.

While returning, Chihiro and Char are confronted by a grotesque-looking sorcerer emerging from a giant spiral. Kagurabachi chapter 5 spoilers reveal that he was looking for Char. Still on the line, Chihiro tells Shiba that he will be back soon.

