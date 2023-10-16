"Kawaki had to ruin the cover": Boruto Two Blue Vortex faces major backlash over latest VJump cover

Monday, October 16, 2023, marked the release week for the next chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, continuing what has been an exciting and engaging story thus far. While actual spoilers for the upcoming release aren’t available as of this article's writing, they will be made available as the week goes by and the release date draws closer.

Prior to spoilers for the issue, however, fans have been receiving details about this upcoming issue of VJump, the magazine in which Boruto Two Blue Vortex is published. Excitingly, it seems that the series will be getting yet another cover page for the magazine this month, marking the second one in the three months it'll have been in serialization.

However, Boruto Two Blue Vortex fans are noticeably upset with this latest cover page, taking issue with the design of the cover and the characters included. It seems that many aren't fans of what appears to be the series' overarching antagonist crowding space that fans believe should be reserved for its titular hero.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex fans ridicule Kawaki's inclusion in series' latest VJump cover page

As mentioned above, many Boruto Two Blue Vortex readers are taking issue with the series' alleged upcoming cover page for Shueisha’s VJump manga publication magazine. While not all fans are criticizing the cover, a significant portion of the series' fanbase is seemingly displeased with Kawaki’s inclusion, and at the very least his design for the cover.

Some are going as far as to say that he "ruined" the cover, and are also begging for someone to "delete Kawaki" from the final, official version of the cover page artwork. Others are making less scathing criticisms of Kawaki's inclusion, instead pointing to how a slight change in his outfit and color scheme would have alleviated these issues as well.

Even more fans are pointing to Boruto's presence as the major issue about this latest Boruto Two Blue Vortex VJump cover page. Others are instead saying the issue isn't with either character's inclusion, design, or color scheme, but instead with how they're oriented in the artwork. In any case, it's clear that many fans have many different grievances with this illustration.

Thankfully, fans have several exciting story developments to look forward to this week, even if the intended celebratory artwork isn't being received as well as one would think. The upcoming third chapter of the series, and its pre-release spoilers, will likely showcase the Uzuhiko Rasengan in its full glory.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex's upcoming release should also give some clarity regarding Sasuke Uchiha's current status, with many theorizing that the fan-favorite could be dead. While there's not much to suggest that this is the case from the first two chapters, fans are mainly pointing to the parity this would provide to Naruto losing Jiraiya in his youth.

Hopefully, the initial spoilers for the series will address this major question, instead of fans having to wait until the official release or beyond to confirm Sasuke's status. If nothing else, however, the upcoming installment seems set to debut the Uzuhiko Rasengan fully, likely also kicking off Boruto versus Code.

