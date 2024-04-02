Konosuba season 3 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Konosuba season 3 episode 1 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. Following its airing in Japan, the episode will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Konosuba season 3 will serve as a sequel to the previous season, which aired from January 12, 2017 to March 16, 2017. The anime adaptation will follow the events explored in the original light novel series, which was written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima.

Konosuba season 3 episode 1 release date and time

As stated earlier, Konosuba season 3 episode 1 is slated to release on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans have been anticipating this season since the previous one aired seven years ago.

The release times for Konosuba season 3 episode 1, along with the respective timezones, are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Wednesday April 10, 2024 Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday April 10, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Wednesday April 10, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Wednesday April 10, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm Wednesday April 10, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday April 10, 2024 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Wednesday April 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Thursday April 11, 2024

Where to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 1?

Expand Tweet

As stated earlier, fans in Japan can view the broadcast on Tokyo MX and other television networks. However, the release times vary with each television channel that offers the anime.

Tokyo MX will stream the episode on April 10 at 11:30 pm JST, while Sun TV, BS11 and KBS Kyoto will air it on April 1 at 1:00 am JST. TV Aichi will broadcast on April 11 at 1:30 am JST, while AT-X will air the episode on April 11 at 9:00 pm JST.

Global audiences can access the subtitled episodes on Crunchyroll, which will be simulcasted. Fans will have to pay for their services in order to access the latest episode along with the rest of their catalog.

Main cast and staff

A still from Konosuba season 3 episode 1 (Image via Drive)

Former cast members will return to the third installment of the anime series. Ai Kayano will lend her voice to Darkness, while Rie Takahashi will play Megumin.

Jun Fukushima will voice the main character, Satou Kazuma, while Sora Amamiya will continue voicing the Useless Goddess, Aqua.

Iris will be an important part of this installment, and she will be voiced by Kanon Takao. This character will be introduced in the first episode, and fans are excited to see her performance in the anime adaptation.

This season will see a shift in the animation studio, as Drive will be in charge of the animation production instead of Studio Deen.

Takaomi Kanasaki will be the chief director of the third season. He served as the director for the first two installments of the show as well as the Legend of Crimson movie. Kanasaki will also be handling the script for the third season. Koichi Kikuta will handle the character design, while Masato Koda will provide the music for the upcoming season.

What to expect in Konosuba season 3 episode 1?

Konosuba season 3 episode 1 will focus on Satou Kazuma, who had a brief moment of luck with women owing to his recent quests. His successful raids resulted in him defeating strong members of the Devil’s army. However, his luck has been extremely grim since he was almost executed. Tired of this, Kazuma considers becoming a monk and consults his motley crew of adventurers.

While he will continue his adventures, Kazuma will receive a strange request: a meeting with Iris, the first Princess of the Kingdom of Belzerg. Darkness seems to be quite bothered by this arrangement, and she will oppose Kazuma’s involvement with this royal family.

Fans can expect hilarious character interactions typical of Konosuba in the very first episode, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Konosuba season 3 reveals new key visual ahead of premiere

10 best anime to watch if you like KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Konosuba season 3 confirms April 2024 release with first trailer