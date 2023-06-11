Major plot developments to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 is all set to be released on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Given that the Swordsmith Village arc has already generated considerable excitement among fans all over the world, viewers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode.

Fans were left on a cliffhanger in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, and as they wait to see how the story develops, tension continues to thicken in the air for Tanjiro and his friends.

Previously, in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, the battle between Muichiro Tokito and the upper moon demon, Gyokko, came to a conclusion after Muichiro demonstrated a set of powerful abilities to bring down Gyokko.

However, the effect of Gyokko’s poison caused him to collapse to the ground after defeating Gyokko. He was relieved after learning about Kotetsu’s survival and got reminiscent of the former Hashira, Rengoku, and his family.

And Tanjiro’s battle against Zohakuten reached its peak, with Tanjiro struggling against the wooden dragons and getting rescued by Mitsuri Kanroji.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 is likely to showcase Mitsuri’s formidable strength and bitter past

As the previous episode left the fans with a cliffhanger with Mitsuri charging ahead to Zohakuten, the upcoming episode is likely to continue the battle. Viewers can expect to dive deep into Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji’s past, in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10, where her miserable past of not getting rejected by everyone due to her immense strength will be showcased. The episode will also focus on how Ubuyashiki influenced Mitsuri to join the Demon Slayer Corps.

The episode is also likely to focus on the reason why Mitsuri’s sword is thin and soft. Also, in the current battle against Zohakuten, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 may demonstrate the Love breathing techniques of Mitsuri Kanroji.

The battle against Zohakuten will depict the formidable strength of Mitsuri, including her unwavering spirit and unique swordsmanship.

As the episode delves into the character development of Mitsuri Kanroji, it will also depict the more formidable techniques of Zohakuten, who may look like a kid but contains immense power as a demon. The Love Hashira, Mitsuri, will give her best to go toe to toe against Zohakuten.

Furthermore, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 will also focus on Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya’s quest to find the real body of Hantengu because that’s the ultimate way to take down the demon. But due to his excessively small body, Tanjiro and others are likely to have a hard time finding the demon.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 will be the penultimate episode, as the final episode of Demon Slayer season 3 is scheduled for the next week. Over the course of the season, the protagonist and supporting characters have grown immensely.

The season also captivated the audience with attractive animation and storylines. Fans get emotionally connected with their beloved characters.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 will also satisfy the fans’ expectations for Mitsuri to get more screen time as the episode will center around this character. Also, the episode promises a full package of action and emotional attachments with the characters.

As the airing time gets closer, fans are anticipating the release of the episode to witness all the excitement.

