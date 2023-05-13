Masamune-kun’s Revenge season 2 release date, cast, theme songs, and more

Masamune-kun’s Revenge season 2 or Masamune-kun’s Revenge R, the sequel to the original anime series by Silver Link, has finally announced the release date after facing a 3-month delay,

The second installment of the rom-com goodness is set to be released on July 3, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS Fuji, AT-X, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. Masamune-kun’s Revenge season 2 release timings are yet to be revealed. Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming platform that houses the first season, will also stream the latest episodes of the sequel worldwide.

ChouCho is returning to sing ending theme song for Masamune-kun’s Revenge season 2

ChouCho, who performed the ending theme song, Elemental World, for the first season, is returning to perform another ED for Masamune-kun’s Revenge season 2, titled twilight little star. Recently, ChouCho revealed that she personally wrote and composed the song alongside Jun Murayama, the renowned artist who provided the theme song arrangement and music for BLUELOCK.

As announced earlier, the opening theme song for the sequel is Please, please! Like ChouCho, Ayaka was also a part of the franchise, as she provided the opening theme song, Wagamama Mirror Heart (Selfish Mirror Heart), for season 1.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge season 2 has also announced two new character addition to the series and their voice cast members. Miku Ito, the popular VA known for voicing Akina Kubo in Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible and Kokkoro in Princess Connect! Re:Dive, will be playing Muriel Besson. Muriel is portrayed in the original manga series as a young French student who has a strong interest in Japanese culture.

Yasuyuki Kase, who plays Taishi Gotanda in Oshi no Ko and Falco in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, will be playing the role of Muriel’s elder brother Frank Besson, who is described as the boss of a Milieu.

Here’s the list of the entire staff members from the previous season who will be reprising their roles in the sequel:

Director: Mirai Minato

Series Composition: Michiko Yokote

Script: Kento Shimoyama, Michiko Yokote, and Misaki Morie

Character Design: Yuki Sawairi

Sub-Character Design: Natsumi Inoue and Yukiko Akiyama

Art Director: Hideto Nakahara

Chief Animation Director: Yuki Sawairi

Editing: Kentarou Tsubone

Sound Director: Toshiki Kameyama

Sound Effects: Masahiro Shoji

Music: Tatsuya Katō

Director of Photography: Atsushi Satō (Shamrock Studio)

Color design: Shiho Mizumoto

Here’s how Seven Seas Entertainment, the official publisher of the manga series describes the story:

"As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation."

It continues:

"Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?"

Crunchyroll will be the only service to stream Masamune-kun’s Revenge season 2 exclusively on its platform worldwide. According to the streaming service, the sequel will now be streamed in India, with the rest of Asia being left out.

Poll : 0 votes