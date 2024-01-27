Metallic Rouge episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge episode 4 is set to be released on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. It will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia and by Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge focused on the Neans' hopes and dreams even as they were programmed to be subservient to the humans. As for Metallic Rouge episode 4, it is expected to follow Rouge, who has been set up for murder, and Naomi's attempt to save her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Metallic Rouge episode 4 release date and time

New characters to be introduced as per Metallic Rouge episode 4 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

Metallic Rouge episode 4 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, January 25, 2024. For a majority of international viewers, however, this translates to Wednesday. However, for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 10:25 am, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Eastern Time 1:55 pm, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 6:25 pm, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Central European Time 7:25 pm, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 2:25 am, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 3:25 am, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Australia Central Time 4:55 am, Thursday, February 1, 2024

Metallic Rouge episode 4 streaming details

Ash and his companion Nean, as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 4 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge episode 4 on Crunchyroll about an hour after it begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, audiences can choose to watch them in English, either subtitled or dubbed.

The show can be viewed in a wide range of regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 3 recap

Naomi and Rouge, as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous episode, Rouge and Naomi arrived in Wellstown by bus on a mission to locate Phantom Verde, a member of the Immortal Nine. However, the two got into an argument, and Rouge took off on her own.

Rouge, with Doctor Afdal's help, entered the Nean colony and began to understand more about the inhabitants. She learned that Neans are unable to die of their own accord but are continually resurrected by their masters for their own gain. On the other hand, for the Venus Project, Neans are dispatched to Venus to terraform the planet, often working until their death.

During this time, representatives from The Council of Free Neans (CFN) sought a meeting with Rouge. She was introduced to Juval, a Nean boy who had advocated for this meeting.

As they took a walk together, Juval explained that following the ceasefire agreement with the Usurpers, this town was established for Neans returning from the war. Initially, they were granted self-governance, but this is no longer the case.

Moreover, the autonomy movement was going nowhere due to the Asimov Code, which prevents Neans from harming humans and compels them to obey their orders.

Juval, as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

Next, in the series, Juval revealed that the Alters, a faction of Neans, are attempting to resist human control through force. Rouge was taken aback that they could defy the Asimov Code and suspected that these were the individuals she was seeking. The Alters had an informant within the settlement.

As Rouge grew more interested in the Alters, Juval interrupted her, stating that the Neans did not need Rouge's power but her free will. Her ability to be with humans as an equal gives hope to other Neans.

Later that day, as Rouge was still processing this information, a Nean informed her that Juval wished to see her again. Upon entering the specified building, she discovered that Juval had been murdered.

What to expect in Metallic Rouge episode 4

Rouge being interrogated by CFN members as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 4 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

Per the information available on the official website, Metallic Rouge episode 4 will revolve around Rouge, who will become a suspect in Juval's murder case and will subsequently be held by the CFN for questioning. Dumas will be in charge of the interrogation.

On the other hand, the police will also get wind of Juval's murder and send their forces to the Nean settlement. In the midst of this, Naomi will try to free Rouge. She will be seen teaming up with the investigator Ash Stahl and his associate Nean in a bid to rescue Rouge.