Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 3 is scheduled to be released on January 21, 2024, at 12:05 pm EST. Tokyo TV and other local networks will broadcast it at 1:35 am on January 22, 2024.

The previous episode was quite interesting as it introduced a new character to the show. Furthermore, we saw the main character, The General, in his element while working for the Villain League. His appearance changed drastically when we compared him to his days off and when he was working.

We also got to see the dynamic shared between the characters above in the series. The fanbase is brimming with excitement as the upcoming episode will surely give fans more information on The General’s personality. In the meantime, let’s look at the release details of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 3.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 3 release date and time

As stated earlier, Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 3 is slated to release on January 21, 2024, in most parts of the world. However, certain countries, including Japan, can only watch the broadcast/stream on January 22, 2024.

Furthermore, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available after a 30-minute delay. The release times for Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 3, along with the respective time zones, have been listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday January 21 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday January 21 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday January 21 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday January 21 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday January 21 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday January 21 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday January 22 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday January 22

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 3?

Crunchyroll and Hulu will stream the latest episodes worldwide. Amazon Prime Video will also offer them, but with a one-week delay. However, it is also important to note that all three streaming platforms mentioned earlier, will be available in select regions only.

Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo TV, BS Nippon TV, AT-X, and Osaka TV. The four television networks will be broadcasting on different dates. Tokyo TV will stream on January 21 (1:35 am JST), Osaka TV will stream the episode on January 23 (2 am JST), AT-X will broadcast on January 24 (10 pm JST), and BS Nippon TV will broadcast the episode on January 28 (11 pm JST).

A brief recap of the previous episode

Episode 2 started with introducing a new character whose name was not revealed. He is also an employee of the organization where The General works. The young individual looks up to him and wishes to have good relations. After a brief exchange, he realized that The General and him have one thing in common - their love for Pandas.

The General also wished to have a Panda as a pet someday. There was also a brief exchange with the Red Ranger, who sought help from The General despite being enemies. The General asked for a truce since it was his day off, and the two departed.

As usual, he visited the local zoo and spent hours looking at Pandas since he didn’t know the color of their tail. He befriended a young child who dreams of becoming a doctor and treating animals.

The two met on a different day and spent their time in the petting zoo. He also got along with the new recruit, who offered him Panda-shaped chocolates, which The General didn’t eat since he found it quite cruel.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 3 may center on the new recruit and his zoo adventures. The episode may also explore the bond between The General and the kid he met. They get along well, despite The General’s plan to wipe out all of humanity. How will this friendship affect his evil scheme?

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.