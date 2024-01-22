Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 4 is set to premiere on January 28, 2024, at 12:05 pm EST in most regions. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo TV and other local television networks.

The previous episode was quite exciting to watch since it marked the first interaction between the main character and Rooney. He certainly doesn’t like to be bothered on his days off, and Rooney did just that. Furthermore, his acts of kindness only seem to increase as the series progresses.

It is hard to assume that he is the General of an organization whose only goal is to wipe out all of humanity. In the previous episode, he went out of his way to help an old man who was struggling to walk up a flight of stairs. It will be interesting to see more of such interactions in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 4.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 4 release date and time

The General as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

As stated earlier, Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 4 is set to release on January 28, 2024, at 12:05 pm in most parts of the world. In Japan, however, fans will be able to watch the broadcast of this episode on January 29, 2024, at 1:35 am JST.

It is important for viewers to note that the English-subtitled version of the latest episode will only be available for streaming with a 30-minute delay. The release times of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 4 along with the respective timezones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday January 28 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday January 28 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday January 28 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday January 28 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday January 28 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday January 28 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday January 29 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday January 29

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 4?

Expand Tweet

Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast on four different television channels - BS Nippon TV, Tokyo TV, AT-X, and Osaka TV. However, the release dates and times for the channels will vary. Osaka TV will broadcast the episode on January 30 (2 am JST), AT-X will broadcast the episode on January 31 (10 pm JST), and BS Nippon TV will broadcast the episode on February 4 (11 pm JST).

Viewers residing in other regions will have the option to stream the episode on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The episode will also be available on Amazon Prime Video, one week after the episode is aired, on February 4, 2024.

These streaming platforms are available in select regions only. It is also noteworthy to mention that the aforementioned platforms will not stream the episodes for free. Fans will have to avail of the platforms’ paid services to enjoy the latest episodes.

Recap of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 3 in brief

Expand Tweet

The episode started with the General receiving a phone call from Rooney, who was working at the organization's headquarters. Not only did he call the General on his day off, but also tricked him into visiting the headquarters. He knocked Rooney out and was forced to peel the oranges that the protagonist had gotten.

Later on, the General came across limited edition Panda Buns, which he couldn’t eat. He had to build up to the special edition buns, and his nervousness cost him since the buns were no longer available.

The episode ended on a heartwarming note as he proceeded to help an old man who was climbing up a set of stairs. Later on, he dreamt of the same man, except he was Santa Claus. The episode concluded with a TV anchor wishing all viewers a merry Christmas on that day.

What to expect in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 4?

In the upcoming episode of the series, the General will certainly look forward to spending quality time with Pandas. Since the recent episode didn’t show an encounter with the Red Ranger, fans can expect it in the next episode. Additionally, there is a possibility for the Blue Ranger to make an appearance in the upcoming episode, since he was teased in the previous episode for a very moment.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.