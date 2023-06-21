My Clueless First Friend episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Clueless First Friend, a popular rom-com anime of 2023, is nearing the end of its first season and will air its final episode on June 25, 2023. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the next season, and can not wait to see more of the beloved duo Akane and Taiyo.

My Clueless First Friend is based on an ongoing manga of the same name by Taku Kawamura, that first began serializing on May 22, 2018, in Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. The manga currently consists of 15 volumes, the latest of which was released in Japan on July 22, 2023.

Release date and time of My Clueless First Friend episode 13

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via My Clueless First Friend) Takada learns what a date is(via My Clueless First Friend) Takada learns what a date is 💖 (via My Clueless First Friend) https://t.co/792p0kmnC3

Episode 13 of My Clueless First Friend is scheduled to be released on the coming Sunday, June 25, 2023. It is expected to air at 10:00 pm JST (Japan Standard Time) on Tokyo MX, in Japan. Fans can catch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll. Here are the release times in accordance with the international time zones across the globe,

India Standard Time, IST Sun, 25 Jun 2023 at 06:30 pm IST

Korea Standard Time, KST Sun, 25 Jun 2023 at 10:00 pm KST

Japan Standard Time, JST Sun, 25 Jun 2023 at 010:00 pm JST

Pacific Time, PT Sat, 24 Jun 2023 at 17:00 PDT

Central Time, CT Sat, 24 Jun 2023 at 19:00 CDT

Eastern European Summer Time, EEST Sun, 25 Jun 2023 at 03:00 EEST

Central European Summer Time, CEST Sun, 25 Jun 2023 at 02:00 CEST

New York, USA Sat, 24 Jun 2023 at 20:00 EDT

Eastern Time, ET Sat, 24 Jun 2023 at 20:00 EDT

Australian Eastern Time, AET Sun, 25 Jun 2023 at 10:00 AEST

Eastern Daylight Time, EDT Sat, 24 Jun 2023 at 20:00 EDT

Washington DC, USA Sat, 24 Jun 2023 at 20:00 EDT

Episode 13 of My Clueless First Friend will be releasing in:

What to expect in Episode 13 of My Clueless First Friend?

Episode 13 is the final episode of the first season of My Clueless First Friend, as determined by the recent home video box set release. We sadly do not have any major spoilers for the upcoming finale, however, we can assume that the episode will likely feature a time skip.

FillieScribils @Fillie_Scribils A sketch of Nishimura Akane from My Clueless First Friend.



I fell in love with this series instantly and wanted to do a sketch of her.



TBH, it's from frane near the beginning of the firet episode but it was still fun to sketch her out rq.



I also got to try out some new paper! A sketch of Nishimura Akane from My Clueless First Friend.I fell in love with this series instantly and wanted to do a sketch of her.TBH, it's from frane near the beginning of the firet episode but it was still fun to sketch her out rq.I also got to try out some new paper! https://t.co/KxLvBPhDa2

Fans online believe that we will get a 10 years time skip into the future where we will witness a new phase in their lives and the new challenges they will face in their relationship.

The fans are definitely not ready to bid farewell to the adorable couple. Akane and Taiyo's relationship is yet to reach its endgame in the ongoing manga series by Kawamura, so we can hope that the anime will return soon with a second season, although no official confirmation has been made by the creators regarding the matter.

For now, let us keep our fingers crossed and hope that we'll soon get an update on its renewal status.

Here is how the series is described on the official website of Square Enix, which publishes the manga:

"One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!"

Fans may watch the first season of My Clueless First Friend on Crunchyroll, which also has an English dubbed version.

