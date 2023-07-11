My Happy Marriage episode 2: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. For international fans, it will be available to stream on Netflix outside of Asian territories.

In the first episode of the series, viewers were introduced to the central characters, which included the protagonist Miyo, Koji, and Miyo's future husband, Kiyoka Kudo. In My Happy Marriage episode 2, viewers can expect the episode to delve deeper into Kiyoka's character and the Kudo family. It is highly likely that they will get a glimpse into the life that awaits Miyo in the upcoming episodes.

My Happy Marriage episode 2 likely to delve into Kiyoka Kudo's character

Release date and time of My Happy Marriage episode 2

Miyo in My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

My Happy Marriage, produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. The upcoming My Happy Marriage episode 2 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Standard Time - 7:30 am, Thursday, July 5

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Thursday, July 5

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:30 am, Thursday, July 5

British Summer Time - 3:30 pm, Thursday, July 5

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm, Thursday, July 5

Indian Standard Time - 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 5

Philippine Standard Time - 10:30 pm, Thursday, July 5

Australian Central Standard Time - 12:00 am, Friday, July 6

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage episode 1

Kaya (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

In the prologue of the previous episode, viewers were introduced to Miyo, the protagonist of the series. It was revealed early on that Miyo had always considered herself insignificant until the day she encountered a certain man.

The episode properly began with Kaya expressing her dissatisfaction with the green tea that Miyo had prepared. Miyo, who was Kaya's stepsister, was often regarded as clumsy and useless, much like her mother. Their father, Shinichi Saimori, had married Konoko following the death of his first wife.

The scene then shifted to Mr. Tatsuishi paying a visit to Shinichi, leaving the household staff wondering whether he had brought a marriage proposal for one of the Saimori daughters. Meanwhile, in the garden, Miyo had a meeting with Koji, Tatsuishi's son.

Koji (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Later on, Shinichi announced his decision to have Koji marry into the Saimori family. Kaya was chosen to be his bride, although he did not appear pleased about it. Miyo also felt sad, despite having mentally prepared herself for such a situation. Shinichi then declared that Miyo would be marrying Kiyoka Kudo.

Through a flashback, it was revealed that Mr. Tatsuishi had instructed Koji to marry Kaya in order to save Miyo. Mr. Tatsuishi believed that leaving the Saimori household would be in Miyo's best interest.

In the present, Miyo visited the cherry tree trunk her mother had planted, a place where she often found peace during difficult times. Koji came to see her and expressed his regrets for being unable to improve her life or bring back her laughter. Miyo assured him that she harbored no resentment towards anyone.

Later, a maid entered Miyo's room and presented her with a kimono to wear, along with some food for the next day. The maid also warned Miyo about Kiyoka Kudo, describing him as cold and merciless. Apparently, all of his previous fiancées fled for this reason.

Kiyoka (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

The following morning, Miyo left the home where she had grown up. Upon reaching the Kudo family residence, she found it rather plain. An enthusiastic elderly domestic help greeted her and guided her to Kiyoka's study, where he was engrossed in work. As Miyo laid eyes on her potential husband, she was captivated by his beauty. It felt as if her previously stagnant life was finally beginning to regain momentum.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 2

Up until now, there have only been rumors about his icy cold and strict disposition, but the truth might turn out to be something entirely different. In My Happy Marriage episode 2, fans can expect to actually see this behavior firsthand.

As per the preview for the upcoming episode, Miyo's future husband will expect absolute obedience and harbor significant doubt towards her, given that all his previous fiancées were motivated by materialistic reasons to marry him. Therefore, Miyo will face a new set of challenges in My Happy Marriage episode 2.

