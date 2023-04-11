My Hero Academia chapter 385: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more 

My Hero Academia chapter 385 is set to be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s series taking an unexpected break due to “production issues,” fans are more eager than ever to learn what happens in the chapter.

There is currently no verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 385. However, readers do have official release information for the upcoming issue, with spoilers set to arrive in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the updated release information on My Hero Academia chapter 385 while speculating on what to expect.

With My Hero Academia chapter 385’s release week at hand, fans are anxiously awaiting spoiler info

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 385 will be officially released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. The issue will arrive sometime during the day on Sunday, April 16, 2023, for most international fans. Meanwhile, select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue become available in the early morning hours of Monday, April 17, 2023.

Fans can read the chapter on Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service or its paid Shonen Jump+ app. They can also read it on Viz Media’s official website.

MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s official website let fans read the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, gives its subscribers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 16

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 16

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, April 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, April 17

Chapter 384 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 384 saw Gigantomachia attack All For One while still under Shinso’s control. Unsurprisingly, All For One broke Shinso’s control over Machia, with the lattermost then acknowledging and recognizing his master. However, Machia shockingly asked All For One why he was left behind, with the chapter establishing that this wasn’t from Shinso’s brainwashing.

A flashback of the two was then shown, with Machia sobbing as All For One left him. Shinso explained that Machia showed resistance to his Quirk on the way over, angrily muttering about All For One and revenge on the journey. Shockingly, Machia then began fighting All For One of his own volition.

Readers then saw several news reporters heading to the scene, all with some sort of connection to Midoriya or the Pro Heroes fighting. Claiming it was their duty to show the world this battle, they continued heading to the fight as the livestream of Gentle Criminal rapidly increased in viewership.

The issue ended with the canonization of several movie characters, all of them watching the situation in Japan.

What to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 385 will undoubtedly begin with a focus on All For One, who is now officially out of options with the unexpected betrayal of Gigantomachia. With this being the current situation, All For One’s only option for survival is stealing a Quirk to escape with. While this was always his original plan, Machia’s betrayal cements it as his true only option.

Likewise, fans should expect a heartbreaking issue that will see someone’s Quirk get stolen. The most likely candidate is Hawks, whose Quirk is already severely handicapped in his own hands. If All For One is able to steal Hawks’ Quirk, it would allow him to manifest it at full original strength.

Assuming this ends up being the case, All For One will undoubtedly be able to escape the Pro Heroes and make it to Tomura Shigaraki in time.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

