The length of My Hero Academia chapter 391 has fans more worried than Ochako vs Toga

My Hero Academia chapter 391 spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, bringing with it an exciting look at the next installment in the series. However, fans found some unsavory news within, realizing that author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s latest outing amounted to a measly 9 pages.

While the latest leaks do paint My Hero Academia chapter 391 as an emotionally and narratively significant issue, there are some obvious and unignorable issues with such pacing. The chief concern amongst fans being Horikoshi needs an extended break.

Disregarding this fact, the issue is of fairly high quality assuming the latest leaks to be true. However, fans are seemingly divided on My Hero Academia chapter 391. While some are praising the issue for packing so much into so little, others are critiquing Shueisha and Horikoshi for not allowing the latter to take an extended break.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 sets up major Ochako and Toga moment but in an ugly manner of presentation

Fan reaction

Kacchako 🧡💖 @StanKacchako also ochako is giving off spider-man vibes in the first photo!

#MHA391 #MHASpoilers MORE OCHAKO VS TOGAalso ochako is giving off spider-man vibes in the first photo! MORE OCHAKO VS TOGA 💗 also ochako is giving off spider-man vibes in the first photo!#MHA391 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/SAl6EUIs3X

My Hero Academia chapter 391 primarily focused on Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka fighting one another. Early pages of the issue also showed other various Pro Heroes fighting against the Twice clones or showing their general status. Such cameos include Pixie-Bob, Tiger, Tenya Iida, Hawks, Camie Utsushimi, Shishido, and Shoto, Natsuo, and Fuyumi Todoroki.

Unfortunately, these various cameos come at the expense of roughly one-third of the issue’s nine pages. Likewise, while the focus is technically on Uraraka and Toga’s fight, not much happens here. Essentially, the focus on them begins with the narrator explaining how Toga’s Quirk works, emphasizing that other factors going into her Quirk are irrelevant with the Sad Man’s Death Parade underway.

been @been_beenmaigto

The way ochaco came up with another theory about Toga's situation different from Tsuyu's is genius... Because Ochaco is the one who can empathize with Toga more, she is also a person whose "love" has been mixed with other feeling Short but another stunning chapter...The way ochaco came up with another theory about Toga's situation different from Tsuyu's is genius... Because Ochaco is the one who can empathize with Toga more, she is also a person whose "love" has been mixed with other feeling #mha391 Short but another stunning chapter...The way ochaco came up with another theory about Toga's situation different from Tsuyu's is genius... Because Ochaco is the one who can empathize with Toga more, she is also a person whose "love" has been mixed with other feeling #mha391

coco(quillette) is alone @CaptnTatin #mha391

This chapter may be short but it hurts on so many levels. Toga is one of the most emotional characters. Her worrying about Toya, her questioning the love she feels for the other members of the League, her vs Uraraka among all of them. This chapter may be short but it hurts on so many levels. Toga is one of the most emotional characters. Her worrying about Toya, her questioning the love she feels for the other members of the League, her vs Uraraka among all of them. #mha391This chapter may be short but it hurts on so many levels. Toga is one of the most emotional characters. Her worrying about Toya, her questioning the love she feels for the other members of the League, her vs Uraraka among all of them.

Triton0501 @TrTriton0501 #MHA391



Only 9 pages? This is getting pretty concerning to be honest; I have never seen a Manga chapter that short in my life unless it was supposed to be like a side chapter or something. I know Horikoshi is eager to finish this story, but they gotta go on hiatus. Only 9 pages? This is getting pretty concerning to be honest; I have never seen a Manga chapter that short in my life unless it was supposed to be like a side chapter or something. I know Horikoshi is eager to finish this story, but they gotta go on hiatus. #MHA391 Only 9 pages? This is getting pretty concerning to be honest; I have never seen a Manga chapter that short in my life unless it was supposed to be like a side chapter or something. I know Horikoshi is eager to finish this story, but they gotta go on hiatus.

As Uraraka struggles to escape some of the clones, Toga wonders what happened to Toya, and if another friend of hers is now dead. My Hero Academia chapter 391 then sees Uraraka use a wire to grab onto Toga’s arm, adding that in the short time, she’s known Toga, her opinion about the girl has changed greatly. Toga answers that it’s too late for that, but Uraraka instead apologizes for taking so long to find her.

This is followed by exposition on Uraraka’s theory that Toga’s murderous intent is mixing with her love for others, and diluting this latter emotion. The issue then ends as Toga shouts at Uraraka to be quiet, emphasizing that she knows nothing about her as her face morphs from Twice’s to her own in the chapter’s final panels.

Madame @24MagicaMagica #MHA391 Hori needs to go on a long break for longer then a week. My man is killing himself because he is scared his manga will get canceled :( and it shows with todays leaks only being 9 pages #MHA391 Hori needs to go on a long break for longer then a week. My man is killing himself because he is scared his manga will get canceled :( and it shows with todays leaks only being 9 pages

Eva 🌻 @Eva_lcte #mha391 #MHASpoilers



HORIKOSHI MUST TAKE A BREAK 9 PAGES ??? HE MUST TAKE SOME REST HORIKOSHI MUST TAKE A BREAK9 PAGES ??? HE MUST TAKE SOME REST #mha391 #MHASpoilers HORIKOSHI MUST TAKE A BREAK 😾😾 9 PAGES ??? HE MUST TAKE SOME REST 💀💀

naz 🦋 @ktdkki #mha391 #MHASpoilers



even though this chapter was short and has left me with some questions - i still liked it



i’ve always appreciated toga/ochaco’s dynamic so i’m especially looking forward to the scene between them that horikoshi said he was eager to draw (most likely even though this chapter was short and has left me with some questions - i still liked iti’ve always appreciated toga/ochaco’s dynamic so i’m especially looking forward to the scene between them that horikoshi said he was eager to draw (most likely #mha391 #MHASpoilers even though this chapter was short and has left me with some questions - i still liked iti’ve always appreciated toga/ochaco’s dynamic so i’m especially looking forward to the scene between them that horikoshi said he was eager to draw (most likely

While My Hero Academia chapter 391 does a fantastic job of setting up the immediate future of Uraraka and Toga’s bout, there’s not much else to say about the issue in a positive light. Roughly one-third of the issue’s length is devoted to what many fans agree is essentially “filler,” as well as pointing out how frustrating it is to see such short issues continuously released.

Although some are trying to focus on what the issue does right instead of focusing on the latter point, it’s a difficult reality for many to accept and move past. This is especially true when considering that a long-term hiatus would likely give Horikoshi the rest and planning time he needs to do full-length releases from here on out. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, it seems either he or Shueisha are reluctant to take such an approach.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes