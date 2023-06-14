The length of My Hero Academia chapter 391 has fans more worried than Ochako vs Toga

My Hero Academia chapter 391 spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, bringing with it an exciting look at the next installment in the series. However, fans found some unsavory news within, realizing that author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s latest outing amounted to a measly 9 pages.
While the latest leaks do paint My Hero Academia chapter 391 as an emotionally and narratively significant issue, there are some obvious and unignorable issues with such pacing. The chief concern amongst fans being Horikoshi needs an extended break.
Disregarding this fact, the issue is of fairly high quality assuming the latest leaks to be true. However, fans are seemingly divided on My Hero Academia chapter 391. While some are praising the issue for packing so much into so little, others are critiquing Shueisha and Horikoshi for not allowing the latter to take an extended break.
My Hero Academia chapter 391 sets up major Ochako and Toga moment but in an ugly manner of presentation
Fan reaction
My Hero Academia chapter 391 primarily focused on Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka fighting one another. Early pages of the issue also showed other various Pro Heroes fighting against the Twice clones or showing their general status. Such cameos include Pixie-Bob, Tiger, Tenya Iida, Hawks, Camie Utsushimi, Shishido, and Shoto, Natsuo, and Fuyumi Todoroki.
Unfortunately, these various cameos come at the expense of roughly one-third of the issue’s nine pages. Likewise, while the focus is technically on Uraraka and Toga’s fight, not much happens here. Essentially, the focus on them begins with the narrator explaining how Toga’s Quirk works, emphasizing that other factors going into her Quirk are irrelevant with the Sad Man’s Death Parade underway.
As Uraraka struggles to escape some of the clones, Toga wonders what happened to Toya, and if another friend of hers is now dead. My Hero Academia chapter 391 then sees Uraraka use a wire to grab onto Toga’s arm, adding that in the short time, she’s known Toga, her opinion about the girl has changed greatly. Toga answers that it’s too late for that, but Uraraka instead apologizes for taking so long to find her.
This is followed by exposition on Uraraka’s theory that Toga’s murderous intent is mixing with her love for others, and diluting this latter emotion. The issue then ends as Toga shouts at Uraraka to be quiet, emphasizing that she knows nothing about her as her face morphs from Twice’s to her own in the chapter’s final panels.
While My Hero Academia chapter 391 does a fantastic job of setting up the immediate future of Uraraka and Toga’s bout, there’s not much else to say about the issue in a positive light. Roughly one-third of the issue’s length is devoted to what many fans agree is essentially “filler,” as well as pointing out how frustrating it is to see such short issues continuously released.
Although some are trying to focus on what the issue does right instead of focusing on the latter point, it’s a difficult reality for many to accept and move past. This is especially true when considering that a long-term hiatus would likely give Horikoshi the rest and planning time he needs to do full-length releases from here on out. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, it seems either he or Shueisha are reluctant to take such an approach.
Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.