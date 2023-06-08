My Hero Academia Chapter 391 Release Date and Time, Countdown, Where to Read, and More

My Hero Academia chapter 391 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #29. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 will likely switch focus from Gunga and the Todoroki family to either U.A. grounds, where Deku is fighting against Shigaraki, or to All Might’s battle against All For One. There are many threads left for Mangaka Horikoshi to tie off yet in the final saga, and any of them can be the focus of the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 should shift focus onto other battlefields

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has announced a week-long creative break, pushing back the chapter’s release to the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. My Hero Academia chapter 391 will be available for international readers at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, June 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, June 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 18

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, June 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 19

International readers will find My Hero Academia chapter 391 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The websites only offer the first three and the latest three chapters for free, making a membership necessary to read the entire manga. However, every chapter is available on a “read-once” basis on the aforementioned Apps free of cost.

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 390

In My Hero Academia chapter 390, titled “Shoto Todoroki Rising”, showed Iida and Shoto breaking the sound barriers as the former engaged his Phosphor. Iida’s quirk soon reached its limit, but he managed to deliver Shoto to Gunga. Shoto used his Great Glacial Aegir to subdue Dabi and stop the detonation, cooling down the temperature.

Shoto seemed pleased to see his family gathered at Gunga, realizing that his quirk alone would have been insufficient to suppress Dabi. Dabi, however, was still resentful of his family and continued to berate them. Endeavor apologized to his family, but Shoto collapsed from exhaustion. Elsewhere, the Twice clones pinned Uraraka to the ground as Toga looked toward where Dabi had fallen, wondering if he was able to smile in the end.

What to Expect from My Hero Academia chapter 391

My Hero Academia chapter 391 is likely to shift focus onto either Toga’s battle with Uraraka or go back to UA to the Deku vs Shigaraki fight. It may bring back Bakugo, or share some news regarding the developments in his treatment. The chapter can move on to the confrontation between All Might and All for One as well.

The chapter is also expected to provide closure to the Todoroki storyline and reveal the fate of Dabi. With Shoto out of action, it seems unlikely that anyone at Gunga, save for Ochako and Toga, will be joining the battle again. However, any concrete news regarding the survival of several heroes is yet to be revealed and can be hoped to be delivered in this chapter.

