My Hero Academia chapter 396: Major spoilers to expect

Following the conclusion to Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga’s fight and shared storyline in the recent chapters, fans are excited to see where My Hero Academia chapter 396 takes them next. While there are only a few major battles and events left in the final arc’s war to focus on, there’s always the chance that author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi focuses elsewhere.

Thus, fans could see My Hero Academia chapter 396 introduce them to a brand new plotline or fight, which is arguably just as important as the remaining ones. Nevertheless, only Horikoshi knows what the next issue of his manga series has in store.

While there are no confirmed spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 396, there are some major spoilers fans can count on being in the upcoming chapter. Although it's unlikely that they all are focused on within chapter 396, they remain the most likely directions for the series to go in, given the currently available information.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 is likely to provide a Bakugo update before shifting to All Might vs. All For One

In terms of what My Hero Academia chapter 396 will may cover, the three probable options are All Might versus All For One, Deku versus Shigaraki, and Bakugo’s status. However, Deku versus Shigaraki is unlikely to get a full-fledged focus until All Might versus All For One is concluded. While fans may briefly check in with the two, it’s not going to be a part of the chapter’s major focus.

As a result, the major spoilers for the issue fans can most likely expect are either the start of All Might and All For One’s final fight or an update on Katsuki Bakugo’s condition. Deku versus Shigaraki being pegged as the arc’s main event is the predominant reason why a focus on the other two plot points is likely.

If My Hero Academia chapter 396 focuses on Bakugo’s condition, fans can expect to see him be revived in the upcoming chapter’s events. This may be followed with a brief update for Bakugo on everything he missed while he was dead. This includes Deku’s arrival and subsequent departure with Shigaraki, Dabi being taken care of, and Toga and her Twice clones being stopped.

Fans may even see Bakugo learn of All Might’s intentions to fight All For One, possibly spurring him to go help his mentor and role model in this final fight against his archnemesis. In either case, fans can expect this to serve as a transition to focusing on All Might and All For One’s fight, regardless of how many pages are left in the issue.

From here, My Hero Academia chapter 396’s final moments will depend on how many pages are left once the focus is shifted to the fight. If enough pages last to give the two extensive dialog, their conversation may focus on recounting their previous battles. This should also lead into a discussion on All Might’s injuries, as well as his currently being Quirkless.

All Might will likely counter by explaining and introducing his mech-suit, which he was seen donning in his last appearance in the manga. This will also be what the chapter shifts to if it spends most of its time focusing on Bakugo. In the chapter’s final moments in either scenario, fans may see the two rush at each other, with the subsequent chapter set to start their fight in earnest.

