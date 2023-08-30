My Hero Academia chapter 399: Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 399 has fans concerned for All Might’s safety, with his body seemingly breaking down in the final moments of the previous issue. While he’s not quite down and out yet, All Might’s physical well-being is clearly a concern, with the sclera of his right eye having changed color as he coughed up blood.

Readers are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst in My Hero Academia chapter 399, with All Might seemingly set to launch one more attack on All For One. Although there is a chance he can walk away with a victory here since his strategy to beat the villain is working, this window of opportunity is clearly closing.

Series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi even outwardly communicated this to fans by showing them a brief scene of Izuku Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki. Many readers view this as a transition towards their fight following the end of All Might versus All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 399 set to see All Might versus All For One reach its climax with former’s ultimate attack

Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 399 will likely show fans the setup for whatever final attack All Might is preparing for All For One. While All Might hasn’t himself said this would be the final attack, his order (to Hercules) to bring him several additional pieces of armor and equipment suggests that something big is coming.

All For One is expected to respond with a massive attack of his own. While All Might’s strategy did cause him to randomly combine Quirks earlier, the Demon Lord is likely to take a more sound and planned strategy for this clash. Given that All Might’s armor is slowly but surely cracking, a brute-force blend of Quirks will probably be utilized.

As the two prepare to hit each other, My Hero Academia chapter 399 will likely do a quick flashback to All Might’s youth and his experiences training under Nana Shimura. While the flashback’s actual meaning and subject matter could truly focus on anything, what it does focus on is expected to say a lot about how All Might and All For One’s fight will end.

For example, a scene that sees Nana explaining the purpose of One For All and what it means to carry that torch will likely suggest All Might’s death. That being said, he is expected to do some serious damage to All For One in his final moments, to the point where he may successfully prevent the villain from being able to merge with Shigaraki.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 399 could also see Nana explaining that while the wielders of One For All may shoulder the burden of defeating All For One, they still have help. For Nana, it was Gran Torino, and for All Might (at this very moment), it'll be his students. This could set up the arrival of Hanta Sero, whom fans have realized is in the immediate vicinity of the fight.

Likewise, Sero’s arrival could also bring several other students to the battle. In such a development, fans can expect All Might versus All For One to at least be continued for a few more chapters. However, more likely than not, the arrival of Sero and other Class 1-A students would signal All Might’s eventual victory.

