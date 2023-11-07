My Hero Academia chapter 406: Major spoilers to expect

After a long and suspenseful break week for the series, My Hero Academia chapter 406 is set to release on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Katsuki Bakugo having officially confronted All For One at the end of the previous installment, readers are excited to see what should be the formal start of their fight.

Official confirmation about the episode's spoilers is still nearly a week away from the time of this article’s writing. However, the spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 406 will be released imminently. It is worth noting that the spoilers and raw scans are obviously not official copies from Shueisha. However, the series’ spoilers and raw scans have historically proven accurate enough to be treated as canonical material.

As a result, fans can’t wait for the release of these leaks, which should hopefully reveal a significant portion of My Hero Academia chapter 406’s events. Thankfully, even before the spoilers begin releasing online, there are some key events of the coming issue that fans can likely count on seeing in the official release.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 set to begin Bakguo vs All For One, check in on Deku vs Shigaraki

With the heavy focus on Bakugo in recent installments, My Hero Academia chapter 406 is likely to begin with a brief update and focus on Izuku “Deku” Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki. The recent chapters focused on Bakugo and his confronting All For One. Thus, it makes sense to briefly check in on Deku versus Shigaraki before Bakugo versus All For One becomes the main focus.

This can also be used to further set the stage for Bakugo versus All For One by seeing Shigaraki taunt Deku about how Bakugo’s death is imminent unless he helps him. This, in turn, creates an organic scenario to emphasize Deku’s faith in Bakugo by having him vocally reaffirm it to Shigaraki. This also sets up a perfect transition into All For One’s retaliation against Bakugo, rather than simply showing Bakugo’s latest attack once more to do so.

Once diving into Bakugo versus All For One, the two’s fight will almost certainly be the main focus of My Hero Academia chapter 406. Fans can expect All For One to speak with his usual bravado and overconfidence, despite the incredibly disadvantageous situation he finds himself in currently.

Fans may even see him introspectively reflect that his goal is to rile up the fiery Bakugo to the point of not thinking clearly, stealing All Might’s own tactic against him.

Bakugo, however, can be counted on to remain cool, calm, and collected given the situation he finds himself in. If All Might’s life weren’t on the line, this might be a different story, but Bakugo’s success versus All For One will essentially cement All Might's safety. It also all but confirms that Deku can fight Shigaraki without worrying about anything or anyone else, be they friend or foe.

As for Bakugo and All For One’s actual fighting within My Hero Academia chapter 406, the former will most likely be overwhelmed by the latter at the start. This will, however, likely only be due to the flurry of Quirks that All For One is expected to use in rapid-fire succession.

By the issue’s end, Bakugo should be able to adjust to this unpredictable fighting style and ready to launch a conclusive counter-attack in the following installment.

