My Hero Academia chapter 406: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 406 is set to release on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Katsuki Bakugo and All For One's fight set to officially begin in the upcoming installment, fans are incredibly excited to learn what's in store for them.

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 406 becomes available. However, fans have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 likely to reveal why All For One is so scared of One For All's Second User

Release date, time, and where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 406 will be officially released on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, the issue will become available sometime during the day on Sunday, November 12. For select international readers, like the Japanese audience, the issue will release on Monday, November 13.

Fans can read the issue via either Shueisha's free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media's official website, or Shueisha's paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media's website are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a title. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service that allows readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, November 12

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, November 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, November 12

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, November 12

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, November 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, November 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, November 13

Chapter 405 recap

All For One's history with One For All's Second User seems set to be revealed in My Hero Academia chapter 406 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 405 began with All Might having a hallucinatory conversation with Sir Nighteye, where the latter confirmed that his vision said he was supposed to die just now. Returning to the present, All Might questioned if Bakugo was okay. The boy then began vomiting blood, prompting Edgeshot to exit from Bakugo's body and reveal that he forced Bakugo to vomit some pooled blood.

Edgeshot claimed that while he used his own body to repair Bakugo's organs and bones, his body isn't meant for fighting, and doing anything at all will hurt. Edgeshot then revealed that his efforts would've been for naught if not for a drop of explosive sweat kickstarting Bakugo's repaired heart. Thus, it is Bakugo's own Quirk that saved him in the end thanks to how hard he had trained it over the years.

All Might then gave Bakugo the Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight gauntlet to use as a weapon or even just as a splint, causing Bakugo to smile at the name. All For One, meanwhile, told himself he should go after Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku Midoriya, but couldn't help but get angry about how things have gone for him.

The chapter ended with Bakugo rushing at All For One, claiming himself as All For One's final boss and causing him to remember the Second User.

What to expect from chapter 406 (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 406 is all but certain to begin with a focus on Bakugo and All For One's fight, which has seemingly officially begun as of the last issue's end. One event that could preface their fight is a flashback from All For One regarding his relationship with One For All's Second User. This is now the second time he has seen the Second User in Bakugo, likely suggesting that some sort of context will soon be given.

In any case, however, My Hero Academia chapter 406 is almost certain to primarily focus on Bakugo versus All For One. While perspective could briefly shift to Tomura Shigaraki versus Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, this is seemingly unlikely, considering how momentous Bakugo's return is.

