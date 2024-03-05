With the series’ break week finally over, fans are incredibly anxious and excited for the official release of My Hero Academia chapter 416 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Monday, March 11, 2024. Much of the hype surrounding chapter 416’s imminent arrival stems from the developments and updates it should have on both Eri’s status and that of the Tomura Shigaraki versus Izuku “Deku” Midoriya fight.

Likewise, fans are desperate for any and all spoiler information they can get on the coming My Hero Academia chapter 416. Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for the series aren’t currently available at the time of this article’s writing, but should begin releasing sometime later this week following the recent shift in timing for the spoiler process.

Thankfully, there are a few key updates within and aspects of My Hero Academia chapter 416 which fans can reliably count on being present in the coming installment for the series. Unsurprisingly, these will largely focus on Eri, with chapter 416 likely to focus on explaining why she’s running toward the battlefield before returning to the Deku versus Shigaraki fight.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

The opening pages of My Hero Academia chapter 416 should pick back up immediately where the previous issue left off, seeing Eri continue to run away from Ectoplasm and towards Deku’s current location. This will likely segue immediately into a flashback showing what motivated Eri to begin heading to the battlefield in the first place.

The flashback should reveal that she has been watching the fight since Deku and Shigaraki moved to Mount Fuji, which will also highlight the damage Deku has sustained since then. Seeing that he’s clearly in pain and forcing his body to move via aggressive use of the Blackwhip Quirk, she’ll likely express a desire to go help him.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 should see her ask Ectoplasm to go help first, prompting him to monologue about why that’s not a good idea as his focus is on the fight itself rather than Eri. He should eventually realize she’s missing, ending the flashback and returning readers to the present where Eri has successfully made her way outside of the U.A. shelter building.

Expand Tweet

From here, the issue should return to Deku versus Shigaraki, picking up the fight from the last moments fans had seen of it. Deku will likely narrowly escape the enclosure of Shigaraki’s finger armor, which is clearly taking a more offensive form as their fight goes on. However, this key dodge is unlikely to come at no cost, with Deku injuring himself via needing to make such sudden and harsh movements.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 should see Shigaraki notice this, and likewise continue pressing his advantage in the hopes of defeating Deku while he recovers from these latest injuries. However, it’s almost certain that he’ll fail, with Deku instead continuing to fight as defensively as possible until an opportunity for another Quirk transfer presents itself.

From here, the chapter should end with Deku admitting that he’s reaching his limits, setting up the arrival of Eri to use his Rewind Quirk on him in the coming issues. Shigaraki is also likely to notice Deku’s fatigue, sending him into a fervent frenzy as he attempts to end the fight before Deku can mount a comeback.

Related links

My Hero Academia chapter 416 release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 415 highlights

An explanation of Eri's Quirk in My Hero Academia